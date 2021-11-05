Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is officially back in the fashion biz! Five years after the Teen Momtrepreneur opened the virtual doors to her ill-fated Forever Haute online boutique, Amber has launched her new clothing (and coffee cup) brand called PortwoodAF.
PortwoodAF.com went live earlier today and it features a selection of four different printed slogan tops, including two hoodies and two tees. There is also a PortwoodAF coffee mug for sale.
Here are the different lewks currently available on the site, with descriptions and pricing under each:
Unfollow Me V-Neck Tee
Regular price: $28.00
• V-neck unisex tee
• 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton
• Front detail
• Machine wash cold with similar colors. Tumble dry low. Do not dry-clean or iron.
Portwood AF Hoodie
Regular price: $55.00
• Cotton / Polyester pill-resistant fleece
• Drawstring hooded sweatshirt with front pocket
• Front detail
• Machine wash cold with similar colors. Tumble dry low. Do not dry-clean or iron.
Zen AF Coffee Mug
Regular price: $18.00
• Ceramic
• 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.7″ (12 cm) in height, 3.35″ (8.5 cm) in diameter
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
Fighter for Life Tee
Regular price: $28.00
• Cotton
• Crewneck Tee
• Front print
• Machine wash cold with similar colors. Tumble dry low. Do not dry-clean or iron.
I’m Going to Portwood Your A** Hoodie
Regular price: $55.00
• Cotton / Polyester pill-resistant fabric
• Drawstring hooded sweatshirt with front pocket
• Front detail
• Machine wash cold with similar colors. Tumble dry low. Do not dry-clean or iron.
Hmmmmm… Seems like these are missing a little something. Let me try to tweak one of the designs a bit:
What happened to Forever Haute?
Amber Portwood launched the Forever Haute online clothing boutique in 2016. “Amber continues to be a living inspiration for her many fans from all over the world in everything that she does,” the website’s “About Me” read. More from the About Me:
After an outpouring of questions from her fans about all of the stylish outfits and accessories worn by her on her shows, Amber soon realized that even her every day wardrobe impacted them in a very positive way. In true Amber style, she decided that by opening up a boutique, she could share her personal fashion choices with her fans while continuing to send love and inspiration to them daily. When she asked her fans what they thought about her idea of opening her own boutique, many responded with love and support and were eager to see Amber’s dream become a reality. Soon after, Amber started working on making Forever Haute what it is today. Forever Haute is not just a clothing line, it is another way Amber can positively inspire her fans and empower them with the message behind her boutique. Be Classy. Be Sexy. Be Haute.
It wasn’t long before the shop came under fire for allegedly selling clothes available elsewhere online — sometimes for much cheaper. Not only were the sites selling what appeared to be the same clothes, the photos and models were the same as well.
Amber took to Twitter and Portwooded the critics’ a**es. “Hi loves! So I’m getting a lot of questions about my clothes,” Amber began. “I need people to understand this is a boutique and I have all rights to the models I use because I go straight to the brand. People will take these pics illegally and send you a completely different product which has happened to me many times!! Lol so understand these are 4-5 star clothes straight from the retailer. You have to have a business license IRS Id among other things. So please don’t buy something for cheaper and get something completely different. Sending love everyone?”
There were also some issues with Forever Haute’s return policy that made headlines at the time.
Despite the controversies, Amber continued to grow the Forever Haute empire by adding a makeup line in March of 2017. Amber promised to deliver makeup tutorial videos to help promote the cosmetics line, but I don’t believe those ever came to fruition.
Forever Haute stuck around for a while, but the website quietly went offline in 2018. Despite the disappearing act, there were reports that the boutique was going to live up to the “forever” in Forever Haute by eventually re-launching.
“Amber wants to sell out all of the inventory from the current boutique,” a source told The Ashley in June of 2018. “After that’s done, she really wants to switch to selling only maternity and plus-sized clothing…Right now the clothing on the boutique is just average stuff that people can get anywhere,” the source added. “It’s pretty generic.”
Unfortunately, Forever Haute became For The Time Being Haute and never returned.
