Congratulations to sMothered couple Laura Leigh Reese and Lauren Kimball Reese as they have just announced Lauren is pregnant and due in April, 2022!
“Y’all, it’s finally our turn!” Lauren captioned a cute gallery of 3 Instagram photos of herself and Laura Leigh holding sonogram images on Sunday. (Gallery embedded below.)
Lauren continued the announcement with all the happy details, including an inspirational message for others struggling with fertility issues:
We could not be happier to announce that Baby Reese will be joining us in April 2022. 3 years of waiting, praying, doctors appointments, medications, and so many tears – but it’s finally our turn. Thank you to everyone who prayer for this child. Thank you to those of you who have prayed and cried with us. Thank you for those of you that shared your stories of hope. We are so thankful to receive this blessing from God and are so excited to meet our sweet baby.
And if your reading this and going through infertility, I see you. I pray your baby is coming soon. I am always here to listen and vent to. I know the struggles of feeling broken, the strain infertility can put on a marriage, and the hopelessness feeling of seeing pregnancy announcements. I hope this post brings you more hope than anything. It takes a village, id love to be apart of yours. ❤️
Laura Leigh also shared an image from the sonogram photo shoot, but she was a bit less verbose with her announcement:
SURPRISE 🎉 BABY REESE Due April 2022!!!! It’s Been Hard Holding in this Secret!
Lura Leigh and Lauren’s pregnancy journey was well documented on the third season of sMothered. A clip of Lauren’s mother using a home kit to artificially inseminate her daughter went viral after it was used in the teaser trailer for the season released back in May. It’s unclear if Lauren’s mom played a role this time around. 😉
#sMothered fans can't get enough of new couple @LaurenKReese & @sMotheredCajun, so we tracked down wedding photos & video from the Lauren & Laura Leigh's 2018 ceremony! Yes, they're every bit as awesome and fun as you'd expect! https://t.co/BQvZoU6603 pic.twitter.com/ckgdMQIzw8
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 8, 2021
I’ve been quite open about my admiration for Laura Leigh and Lauren, so of course I am thrilled to hear that they have a baby on the way! Hopefully viewers will be able to see how it all happened on the next season of sMothered — even if it involves another mother-in-law insemination.
I will conclude with Laura and Laura Leigh’s Instagram posts. Be sure to send them some likes and comment love!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com