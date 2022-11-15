How Bling Empire’s Kane Lim became face of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

Fans of Netflix reality series Bling Empire found out some interesting news in season three. Star Kane Lim tells his friends Kevin Kreider and Kelly Mi Li that he was approached by none other than Rihanna to be a part of her Fenty Beauty line.
Lim questioned himself as a selection on the series, but the partnership actually makes a lot of sense once you know the history.
Kane Lim and Rihanna
Kim claims that he has known Rihanna “for 7 to 8 years on social media.” After the Fenty partnership was solidified, the two got to share a special moment, as told to POPSUGAR.
I saw her before she gave birth. We had a really nice, private moment. I gave her something, and I said I wanted to thank her for really helping me. I said, ‘This is bigger than a campaign. You’re actually helping me in terms of my personal life as well. You helped me find confidence, and it’s my turn to share that with the world.’ I feel a responsibility now to be able to share this experience with someone. I’m super excited for the future.
Because RiRi infamously hand-selects all of her ambassadors, you know that the relationship between her and Kim is solid.
Kane Lim face of Fenty
Taking to Instagram to announce the amazing news, Kane Lim posted the honor he felt joining the iconic brand.
In another post, Lim features a photo with RiRi herself. He boasts about the success of both her brand, and the popularity of his own show, Bling Empire.
“I FEEL VERY HUMBLED AND GRATEFUL TO BE PARTNERING WITH FENTY BEAUTY AND FENTY SKIN. I LOVE THAT AS AN ASIAN MAN, I’M ABLE TO JOIN FORCES WITH A BRAND CREATED BY SUCH A STRONG BLACK WOMAN. I LOVE THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS PARTNERSHIP AND THE STRENGTH OF THIS COMMUNITY.”
Kane Lim Products for Fenty
Kane Lim can currently be seen on season three of Netflix’s Bling Empire. The series will have a spin-off, Bling Empire: New York, set to star Dorothy Wang.
