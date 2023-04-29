RHONY Leah McSweeney endorses Marianne Williamson for president

The Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney is always saying or doing something shocking, so we really shouldn’t be that surprised by her endorsement for the 2024 Presidential election.
Candidate Marianne Williamson was featured on The Leah McSweeney Show, Leah’s new podcast, where the pair discussed everything from healthcare to why we need a “mother” in the White House.
Leah McSweeney
Leah McSweeney was on the Real Housewives of New York for its last 2 seasons, numbers 12-13. During this time she became a polarizing figure – with some fans loving her, and some fans blaming her for the entire franchise’s demise.
While Leah is no longer on RHONY, she is still a part of the housewives world – McSweeney just wrapped up Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, where again she was seen as a controversial figure.
The Leah McSweeney Show
The Leah McSweeney Show is the newest venture by MTTM clothing brand creator Leah McSweeney. The podcast, which launched in 2023, has had 8 episodes so far during its run.
In the latest episode, Leah has on a presidential candidate that people are as split on as they are the housewife herself. See what Marianne Williamson had to say when she visited TLMS…
Marianne Williamson
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is seen as being on the fringe. The American author also ran for president in 2020, losing the Democratic nomination to current president Joe Biden.
A “progressive,” Williamson credits A Course In Miracles — a 1,000-plus-page text that advocates for love as a means of achieving spiritual transformation — as a major influence. She has also referred to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates as “Orwellian.”
While speaking to McSweeney the women covered a lot of topics. Discussing healthcare, Williamson points out the tragic number of people living with medical debt, arguing that this “costs just as much” as a public healthcare system ultimately would.
Marianne also discusses how she believes in the possibility of a “humane Capitalist society,” as well as how we need a “mother” in the White House – she must be up to date on current slang because she finishes the thought with “take that however you want.”
While McSweeney seems convinced of Williamson’s promises, it turns out she’s not the only celebrity to back the candidate. Alanis Morrisette and Jane Lynch are also fans.
