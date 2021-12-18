On the last episode of Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 16, Episode 3 “Gone Guy,”) Nicole James comforted Noella Bergener when she was going through a difficult time with her husband by sharing that she was “going through a divorce.” Not much is known about Nicole’s divorce, and she doesn’t seem to be opening up about it onscreen the way Noella is. What is known is that her ex is a man named Roman James.
Roman James is a high-profile luxury home builder and designer. Roman was mentioned in a 2008 Vanity Fair piece about his time working for and partying with Henry Nicholas, a cofounder of semiconductor company Broadcomm, in the late 90s. By 2002, however, Roman James had joined a group lawsuit against Henry Nicholas for failure of payment. When the lawsuit was made public years later, it made headlines because part of what Henry had asked Roman to do for him was construct a sex dungeon lair for prostitutes in his palatial home.
According to court documents, Roman filed for divorce from Nicole on June 4, 2018. The divorce seems to still be ongoing as there have been filings during all of 2021 and there was a hearing on the docket for 12/3/2021. Roman and Nicole share a daugther together.
Roman is currently with high-flying luxury realtor JoAnna Pallante. She’s even changed her last name to “James” on her Instagram account.