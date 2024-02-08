RHOBH Yolanda Hadid caught with fake Birkin bag?

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid was called out by the Instagram account The Fake Birkin Slayer for carrying a bag that is accused of being inauthentic. Especially awkward since the RHOBH crew is known for their Hermès Birkins…
We dive deeper into Gigi and Bella’s mom’s faux pas…
Yolanda Foster RHOBH
Yolanda Hadid, who was Yolanda Foster at the time, starred on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012-2016. During her 4 season tenure, Foster shared life with her kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar, as well as her struggle with Lyme’s Disease.
Yolanda Hadid and David Foster also shared parts of their four-year marriage on RHOBH before their divorce. Foster is currently married to American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee.
Yolanda Hadid fake Birkin
Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mom has been caught in a compromising situation. According to the Instagram account The Fake Birkin Slayer, the Kelly style that Hadid was carrying was a knock-off, despite the (allegedly) real scarf she added.
Hermès Birkins, which run anywhere from $10,400 to $2 million, are a staple amongst the Hollywood elite.
The Instagram pic, originally posted in 2014, features David Foster’s ex with her gay bestie. She captioned the photo: ❤️Every woman should have the Love and Friendship of a Gay Man in their Life #ChrisCortazzo
Twitter reacted:
Oh my 🍋! I never would have thought Yolanda Foster would be carrying de fake Kelly, my loves! #thefakebirkinslayer #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/2HmKQDkr02
— Pagey Ellis Bextor 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@TheBravoDerm) February 5, 2024
When Twitter’s resident Male Dermatologist with a Birkin @TheBravoDerm posted the scandalous accusation, he went an extra step further to explain why the bag is accused of being fake… citing that the shape is different than its real counterpart.
Bottom is too rounded on the sides. Rill Kellys are angulated, like this. pic.twitter.com/O3GUrwv7PO
— Pagey Ellis Bextor 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@TheBravoDerm) February 7, 2024
Why Yolanda was carrying a fake bag is unknown, as the star has even been known to use one as a gym bag. *Though these numbers are always wildly inaccurate* the twice-divorced Netherlands native is estimated to be worth $45 million on CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Birkins
Whether they are real or faux one thing for sure is that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is known for is it Birkins. All of the stars, including Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, have been seen with the bags.
I’m obsessed honestly I’d want 20 Birkin’s if I could afford it #rhobh pic.twitter.com/gEpMsnk30k
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 6, 2022
OG Kyle Richards, who has been on the show since its conception in 2010, has amassed an Hermès Birkins collection rumored to include over 18 luxury carryalls.
The bags are so popular on the reality series RHOBH that cast member Garcelle Beauvais even had a ‘Birkin and Bubbles’ themed birthday party in 2022.
Yolanda Hadid did not attend.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com