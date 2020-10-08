Leave it to the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast to come up with some brand-new gossip that blows every current controversy out of the water! Fresh off the latest drama with the departed NeNe Leakes comes news of the RHOA cast stripper sex while cameras were rolling at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. But which two current cast members allegedly got it on with the male stripper? And how long do we have to wait to find out on Season 13?
Page Six came heavy with the details. According to their scoop, an anonymous source “who witnessed the bash” says there was already a lot of “girl-on-girl” hooking up going on in the living room of the Charleston beach house where the party took place. And by “hooking up,” the source means everything from “making out to oral sex in some instances.”
Then, around five o’ clock in the morning, the party tapered off and the crew finished filming — but not everyone was done having a good time. From Page Six, the details of the RHOA cast stripper sex are as follows:
…two ladies allegedly went off into a private bedroom with the male stripper hired for the party to continue their steamy rendezvous.
A source said they heard noises coming from the room that sounded like people inside, who allegedly included two cast members and the male stripper, were having sex.
“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source said, adding that at least one other person allegedly heard them getting it on for about an hour. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”
That wasn’t the end of the drama, though. That night at dinner, the rest of the cast “confronted” the two ladies who’d gotten it on with the stripper. Apparently the two women wanted to play it off as a “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”-type of situation, but the remainder of the cast wasn’t having it.
So the hottest question in reality TV at this very minute is who had the RHOA cast stripper sex? Page Six‘s article did offer a few clues. The only cast member they say definitely did not hook up — with the stripper, at least — was the bride-to-be herself.
The article also gives a list of the expected main cast for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13. Beyond Cynthia Bailey, the five other cast members are Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams, plus two newbies: Latoya Ali and Drew Sidora. (Two more cast members — Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam — are said to be returning as friends of the Housewives and were presumably at Cynthia’s party as well.)
If we take that list at face value, we can safely eliminate the dearly departed NeNe and Phaedra Parks from the list of suspects.
According to noted fan account @ThePeachReportDaily, neither Kandi nor Kenya were involved. If that’s also true (and it’s a big if, but, just for the sake of argument), we’re left with five names: Porsha, Latoya, Drew, Marlo, and Tanya.
Page Six did specifically say that their source wouldn’t confirm the names of the two women on the record. But it’s a safe bet that they did so off the record, which in turn means that other people out there know. I’d be surprised if we have to wait for the RHOA Season 13 teaser trailer and initial promo pics before the rest of the tea gets spilled.
We’ll also point out one more time that while Bravo’s camera crew was apparently asleep during the stripper sexy times, they were reportedly filming while the hookups between cast members were going on. No word yet on how much of the sexy party will make it into episode form; filming for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 is expected to last through the end of the year.
(Photo credits: RHOA cast stripper sex via Bravo)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.