NYC PREP Where are they now: Camille Hughes

It’s been 14 years since Bravo’s “real life Gossip Girl” graced our screens. Where is NYC Prep star Camille Hughes now? Did she ever go to Harvard?
Keep reading for some major updates…
NYC Prep
NYC Prep was an E! reality series that ran for 1 single season in 2009. The show followed elite New York City teenagers who were students in the elite world of prep school.
What is your all time favorite reality show? The one you can rewatch 100 times and it still makes you feel the same as the 1st? Mine is #NYCPrep. The. nostalgia. is. real. pic.twitter.com/lrbw41cvI8
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) April 21, 2021
Sebastian Oppenheim, Peter Cary “PC” Peterson, Jessie Leavitt, Kelli Tomashoff, Taylor DiGiovanni and Camille Hughes were all filmed during their Junior-Senior years as they enjoyed the end of high school and prepared for life in the real world.
Camille Hughes
Camille Hughes was the Blair Waldorf of “the real life Gossip Girl” that was NYC Prep. Hughes was a type-A overachiever hell bent on attending Harvard.
Hughes major drama centered around the fact that she needed to have more volunteer credits and wanted to break in to Operation Smile, which was run by resident mean girl and gatekeeper Jessie Leavitt.
I like Camille way more the 3rd time through watching this. I could imagine her dating a way older guy #NYCPrep
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) May 26, 2020
For the record, Hughes never made it to Harvard. She explained this and other interesting facts in an Instagram AMA 182 weeks ago.
Camille Paquette married and expecting
Where is Camille Hughes now? Well, for starters, you’ll have an easier time searching for her if you look up Camille Paquette. The NYC Prep star got engaged twice to the same man, Michael Paquette, during COVID-19.
The pair officially tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony held in 2022 at their “favorite restaurant” S.Y. Kitchen in New York. The two looked like old Hollywood royalty as they cut their wedding cake.
Without missing a beat, the Paquettes are expanding their family. Yes, NYC Prep‘s Camille Hughes is expecting! As was announced on Instagram with a photo of her ultrasound.
Baby Paquette is expected in December.
Congratulations to Camille Hughes Paquette!
