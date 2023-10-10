Could it be that Below Deck Med stew Natalya Scudder isn’t the only Season 8 crew member in an open relationship? Based on social media posts, it appears as though bosun Luka Brunton has been dating a model named Lorena since 2019!
Luka and Lorena posted some sizzling snaps together on Instagram just last month. The images look straight out of a Chris Isaak music video as Luka and Lorena splash around on the beach looking 🔥🔥🔥:
The racy #Loruka snaps are nothing new, though. They’ve consistently posed together over the years. Here’s a gallery of photos featuring the couple on a “romantic date night” together in Venice in October of 2021:
So, how long have Luka and Lorena been together — or at least posing together? The earliest photo or video I could find is an Instagram gallery shared by Lorena in October of 2019:
Lorena is an OnlyFans model
Lorena’s Instagram bio indicates that she is a model with Bali Model Agency. I did a little research and found her profile on the Bali site. Lorena’s profile doesn’t have a lot of information, other than her measurements:
HEIGHT: 167CM
BUST: 90CM
WAIST: 62CM
HIPS: 90CM
SHOE SIZE: 38
However, the Bali site does have a PDF with images of Lorena without makeup!
In addition to modeling for Bali, Lorena also has accounts on OnlyFans as well as Playboy. I’m unable to link to those accounts directly, but you can find her on both sites under @lorenapeach.
Some of the preview clips for Below Deck Med Season 8 seem to suggest that Luka and Natalya might become an item this season. If Luka and Lorena are dating, I assume it is an open relationship just like Natalya’s. After all, Luka has stated he is single on the show, and he definitely looked to be single during his time on Below Deck Down Under!
Do Luka and Natalya wind up dating this season? Tune in for new episodes of Below Deck Med airing Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo to find out!
#BelowDeck Is it bad luck to ship a boatmance that might not even happen? Because I'm definitely hoping for Natalya Scudder and Luka Brunton to be a thing on the new season of #BelowDeckMed!
(It's premiering RIGHT NOW y'all!) #Lukalya #Natuka pic.twitter.com/399BYZSycw
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 26, 2023
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com