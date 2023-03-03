TLC has just announced Return To Amish will return on Tuesday, March 14 at 10/9c! The new season will feature lots of familiar faces, as well as some new cast members contemplating whether or not to return to their Amish roots.
According to the network’s press release earlier today, the cast will once again be heading to Florida to sort out their life decisions. The returning cast includes Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber, Sabrina Burkholder, Jethro Nolt, Maureen Byler, Rosana Miller and Johnny Detweiler.
There will be multiple new cast members. “Kenneth wishes to be the first Amish player to make a Division 1 college basketball team,” the press release reveals. “Daniel wants to find a wife from the non-Amish world and Fannie will be seeking answers for who she truly is rather than who she’s told to be.”
(It’s unclear if the Daniel mentioned by TLC is Daniel Byler, who was featured on the previous season and has a child with Maureen. He seemed to be lumped in with the new cast in the release.)
#BreakingAmish Mama Mary Schmucker shares a cancer update and reveals that she is trying to convince her husband Chester to do another season of #ReturnToAmish. https://t.co/cR6Ez3TVfX
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 2, 2022
In addition to the very brief bios, TLC also released the synopses for the first five episodes, which include quite a few spoilers. Also, if the EMMYs introduce an award for Most Clever Thematic Episode Titles, I would like to officially nominate the producers of Return To Amish for their incredibly creative and funny pop music-inspired titles!
SEASON PREMIERE: “Karma Carmela Chameleon” – Premieres Tuesday, March 14
While Ada hopes Maureen will join her in Florida, Jeremiah and Carmela get away from the stress of baby making. Rosanna must choose between her Amish boyfriend or the non-Amish life, and Jethro has left Sabrina while she is pregnant with their third child.
Episode 2: “Daniel, My Brother” – Premieres Tuesday, March 21
Johnny panics when he goes to a nightclub for the first time. Jeremiah and Carmela help Sabrina with a medical scare. Daniel makes a date with a non-Amish girl, and Kenneth arrives in Florida to pursue his dreams of playing basketball.
Episode 3: “Fannie, Are You OK?” – Premieres Tuesday, March 28
Jethro comes back to make amends with Sabrina, and Kenneth tests his basketball skills against elite players. Rosanna’s older brother is shocked to find out that she shares a bed with Johnny. Facing being shunned, Fannie flees to Florida only to be dropped in the middle of more drama.
Episode 4: “Come On, Maureen” – Premieres Tuesday, April 4
Rosanna’s brother, Ray, unleashes his fury at Ada, accusing her of eroding the Amish values in the house. Jeremiah invites Dennis to Florida to apologize, and Fannie has a traumatic experience at the beach. Maureen confides a secret to Sabrina. Johnny becomes angry when Rosanna models a bikini in public.
Episode 5: “Meet You All The Way, Rosanna Rosanna” – Premieres Tuesday, April 11
Johnny begins to give Rosanna ultimatums while she desperately tries to persuade him to stay in the non-Amish world. Kenneth faces the harsh reality that his Amish basketball training may not be enough to further his dream. Ada finds romance in the most unlikely of places. Maureen makes a shocking decision to leave Florida. Ray and Daniel make a bet on who can kiss the most women, leaving Fannie in tears.
#BreakingAmish Jeremiah Raber is currently living in his car after Carmela filed a restraining order and kicked him out of her new house. Plus, Jeremiah says a new season of #ReturnToAmish is done, they're just waiting on @TLC! https://t.co/0Zv8WvyRdB pic.twitter.com/31SXgMIly3
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 23, 2022
When Was The New Season of Return To Amish Filmed?
Avid fans of Return To Amish probably picked up on a few clues in the press release that seem to indicate that the “new” season was actually filmed quite a while ago. It mentions Sabrina being pregnant with her and Jethro’s third baby, but Sabrina just gave birth to their fourth.
Plus, Jeremiah and Carmela were apparently together while filming. Normally, given how often #Jeremela split up and get back together, it would be difficult to get a clear idea of when they filmed based on whether or not they were together. However, the two broke up in March of 2022 and they are still split. Jeremiah is in Ohio now after living in his car for a while, and Carmela remains on the west coast.
Jeremiah did a Facebook live on March 22, 2022 and was asked by a commenter if there would be another season of Return To Amish. “A season has already been filmed,” Jeremiah revealed. “We’re waiting on TLC to put it out,” he added.
So we know the new season of Return To Amish was filmed more than a year ago. And, unless they did additional filming, it means that #Jeremela’s most recent (and potentially final) break up will not be included this season.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com