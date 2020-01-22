LINKS NeNe quitting RHOA, Brad and Jen Defcon 1, Impeachment fashion…

REALITY TEA – There’s a rumor going around about NeNe quitting RHOA after this season, which appears to be based on the fact that she’s barely appeared in any episodes for an appreciable amount of time and because Wendy Williams says NeNe is “keeping a major secret,” one that could lead to her departure
CELEBITCHY – There’s a ton of Brad & Jan gossip out there right now, so let’s all remember the basics of their SAG Awards (non) drama: “Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston went to the same SAG after-party & did not hang out”
JEZEBEL –It’s impeachment season, and here’s your red carpet review. Oddly enough, Mitch McConnell doesn’t look as terrible as you might expect? and Pat Cipollone looks like the ghost of Harold Ramis possessed by Roy Cohn
VOX – Speaking of which: Not that it makes this any less harmful to democracy or the general public good, but Trump’s lawyers opening his impeachment trial with a defense of 100% lies should surprise precisely no one
DLISTED – Taylor Swift would like you to believe that she isn’t the least bit bothered by the enormous overturned litterbox otherwise known as Cats
THE BLEMISH – Former NFL superstar and current former NFL superstar Antonio Brown is a suspect in a criminal battery case also involving burglary. And before you ask: Yes, this is separate from the Antonio Brown bag of dicks story from earlier this week
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Mama June was spotted hawking her diamond ring at a semi-rural Georgia pawn shop this week, and she apparently took way less than the ring was worth
LAINEY GOSSIP – I knew there was a new Bad Boys movie coming out soon but I honestly and completely forgot about Bad Boys II ever coming out at all, which I guess is kind of the point of the new one
GO FUG YOURSELF – Dutchess Catherine is making the absolute most of Meghan’s departure
THE BLAST – There’s no way this was the first time Wendy Williams farted on live TV. A better question would be how often do people who spend as much time on TV as Wendy Williams fart and get away with it
