MTV Big Tips Texas star Amber Rosales arrested for murder of husband

Former Big Tips Texas star Amber Rosales has been arrested in Texas after being charged with murdering her husband.
30-year-old Amber, who was a Redneck Heaven waitress and bartender on the short-lived 2013 MTV reality series, was booked in Denton county earlier today and is currently being held on $500,000 bond.
According to the Denton Police Department press release, Amber is being accused of shooting her husband, 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride, on April 25. From the press release:
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive at 9:58 p.m. on April 25. The initial 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband had just been shot, while another caller reported a pickup truck had crashed in the yard of a residence. Arriving officers located the crashed truck, which was occupied by an unconscious male in the driver’s seat and a female in the passenger seat.
Medics transported the male victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, to a local hospital where he later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride.
Amber told officers on the scene that she and her husband had stopped the truck nearby to talk to a man. She said the man “shot at the victim from the passenger side door and tossed the gun into the truck before running away,” the release states. According to Amber’s account, Jeffrey crashed the truck in a nearby yard after being shot.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, interviewed witnesses and family members, and conducted thorough reviews of surveillance videos. Evidence obtained in the investigation showed that Rosales’s statements were inconsistent on multiple occasions. Evidence led investigators to believe Rosales was the only other person present when the victim was shot.
Detectives applied for a Murder arrest warrant for Rosales, which was granted by a local judge. On Wednesday morning, Rosales was arrested at her residence in Sanger. She is currently in the City of Denton Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
According to Denton County marriage records, Amber and Jeffrey were married on April 21, just four days before the shooting.
Jeffrey McBride’s Family Responds
Here is a statement from Jeffrey McBride’s sister, posted on Facebook after Amber was arrested:
We are very thankful for the excellent and diligent work of the City of Denton Police Department for bringing justice to Jeff. Jeff’s friends and family love and miss him every day, & nothing will bring him back, but we are hopeful the person who did this to Jeff will be held accountable. The arrest helps, but it is never going to fill this unbelievable void in our lives.
For now we are choosing to be together and we appreciate your support and ask for privacy at this time. We appreciate all of the love and support for our family as we mourn this incomprehensible loss and this senseless act of violence.
We will update when it is appropriate, and thank you all for standing with us as we get #justiceforjeff
Jeffrey McBride homicide conviction
The victim, Jeffrey McBride, was convicted of criminal negligence homicide in 2017 after he shot and killed a homeless man in Denton. He was initially charged with murder, but Jeffrey’s attorney argued that the shooting was self defense.
From Denton Record-Chronicle:
McBride said during the trial he went behind a building in the 800 block of West University Drive to urinate when he encountered Gonzales.
A witness said Gonzales approached McBride and punched him multiple times in the face. McBride testified he was pinned to his truck when he grabbed his gun and fired two shots toward Gonzales in fear for his life.
Amber Rosales criminal history
When Amber appeared on Big Tips Texas, she already had an arrest record with multiple entries. Her troubles with the law have continued since that time, including numerous DWI and public intoxication charges.
Amber was convicted of aggravated assault in August of 2017 and sentenced to six years. It’s unclear how much time Amber served, but she had no arrests from the time of her sentencing up until March of this year.
Here is a timeline of Amber’s arrests and court cases since 2010:
04/28/2010 Theft (between $50-$500)
07/15/2012 Public Intoxication
07/27/2013 Public Intoxication
08/02/2013 Driving While Intoxicated
05/01/2015 Driving While Intoxicated
09/15/2015 Driving While Intoxicated
02/05/2016 Driving While Intoxicated
08/25/2016 Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon
11/18/2016 Driving While Intoxicated
01/24/2017 Criminal Mischief
02/10/2017 Driving While Intoxicated
08/05/2017 Driving While Intoxicated
03/31/2022 Public Intoxication
Here is the Big Tips Texas promotional intro clip for Amber “Sexy Kitty” Rosales in which she talks about waking up in jail:
Here is the Big Tips Texas preview trailer, in which Amber makes numerous appearances. The clip includes her viral quote: “Butta my a** and call me a biscuit.”
Big Tips Texas premiered October 9, 2013 and the first season ran for 14 episodes. The reality series ran for one season and was not renewed by MTV.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com