TLC just announced MILF Manor Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 28 at 10/9c! The network shared a preview trailer as well as photos and bios for all the moms looking for love this season. Starcasm did a little extra work and tracked down social media links for the ladies as well!
“Brimming with a whole new group of sexy, successful MILFs who are looking for their chance at love, this season promises one shocking twist and plenty of unexpected twists and turns throughout,” the network revealed in a press release on Monday.
More from the press release:
In a stunning, lakefront chalet, the MILFs participate in a series of activities to win dates with the love interest they have their eyes on. From relay races to mud wrestling, the singles compete for one-on-one time to further their romantic connections.
There are shocking new arrivals, startling secrets, surprise exits and countless emotional entanglements throughout the season. MILF MANOR promises shock and intrigue as well as plenty of fun and heartfelt moments. New twists, new turns in an all-new season that premieres Sunday, April 28 at 10p, ET/PT on TLC.
And here is the MILF Manor Season 2 preview trailer:
Fans of the show will remember that the big twist for the first season of MILF Manor was that the guys were all sons of the MILFs. It’s unclear what the big twist will be this season, but it is REALLY difficult to imagine it being even bigger! Perhaps the men are all ex-husbands? 🤔
Where Was MILF Manor Season 2 Filmed?
As TLC revealed in their press release, the filming location was on water as fresh as the ladies! In other words, the drama will happen on a fresh water lake. But where?
Starcasm can exclusively reveal MILF Manor Season 2 was filmed on Lake Simcoe in southern Ontario, Canada. The 8-bedroom, 7-bath “Manor” is located about an hour from Toronto in Oro-Medonte township.
How much does it cost to rent the house featured on MILF Manor Season 2? I found the property on a vacation rental website and checked prices for the month of August. It is a mere $4,643 per night! (I assume that is in Canadian dollars?)
MILF Manor Season 2 Cast Social Media and Bios
I’ve gathered all of the cast bios shared by TLC in their press release and on the MILF Manor website. I’ve also added last names, photos, and social media links for all the ladies!
Jami Amaro, 51
Instagram: @jamiamaro1
TikTok: ?
Jami has a reputation for being positive, dancing her heart out, and bringing light wherever she goes. Because of her infectious energy, she’s always been a popular girl and has a ton of friends. Jami has been married and divorced twice, and now that all three of her kids are out of the house, she is ready to find love, will the third time be the charm?
Kelly Ngoc Mac, 59
Instagram: @kellymacmethod
TikTok: @kellymacmethod
Kelly might be an absolute bombshell now, but growing up, she had low self-esteem and struggled with feeling accepted. At the age of fifty-nine, Kelly is in the best shape of her life and is proud of her age! She’s a Pilates instructor, passionate about her morning smoothies and staying in shape, and after multiple disastrous blind dates, she’s ready to finally find the love of her life.
Christina Best, 46
Instagram: @christinabest_thereis
TikTok: @christinab2020
Christina understands she can be intimating but knows there’s a difference between cocky and confident. On the weekends, she can be found in her hometown dancing the night away or watching sports. Christina never thought she would find love after her 20-year marriage ended in divorce, but now she is confident that a younger Mr. Right is out there!
Crystal Jennings, 48
Instagram: @aboutfacemakeup_1
TikTok: @aboutfacemakeup_1
Crystal has a tough exterior but sweet on the inside. She likes to fine-dine and wine and always has the biggest bill! This spunky girl at heart loves to keep is classy but makes sure everyone around her knows she still plans to get the last word. After the passing of her son, Crystal stays busy working as a makeup artist, taking workout classes, cooking, and dancing at clubs, but she is finally ready to settle down and find love.
Barby Garcia Gutierrez Almeida, 45
Instagram: @barbywithayy
TikTok: @barbywithay
Barby is super confident and secure in who she is. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, but if her buttons are pushed, she’s not afraid to let her spiciness come out. Her toxic trait is drama, and she loves to hash things out! Barby will never steer clear of a confrontation and is not shy about starting one either. This former stripper turned marketing executive is looking for a younger man to treat her like a princess.
Lannette West, 50
Instagram: @lannette.west
TikTok: @lannettewest
Lannette’s known for turning heads when she walks into a room. She loves her work and is known for being direct and assertive but in the best way possible. After getting married at a young age and having only one partner for most of her life, Lannette’s divorce ignited something new in her. She’s tired of playing the field and she’s ready to settle down again, hopefully for good this time.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com