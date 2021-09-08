At the beginning of Season 13 of Married at First Sight Bao and Johnny looked to be one of the stronger matches, but as the day have worn on it seems like they are more and more incompatible. Last week we learned that Johnny finds how his wife Bao expresses happiness to be a turnoff, which led Bao to think that he finds her Joy “disgusting.” Johnny has weighed in further about why he said that, but he remains firm that he is not attracted to her giddy, childlike behavior when she’s enjoying life.
Bao and Johnny is the first couple in Married at First SightUnfiltered with Jamie Otis, Johnny explained that he didn’t find Bao’s joy disgusting, but revealed more about why he finds her behavior and personality unattractive.
“I wouldn’t say I’m disgusted. It just doesn’t — if we’re trying to ramp up intimacy and that’s the reaction she gets, I’m just reminded of a child,” Johnny admitted. “And I can’t get into it.”
He says that she had started bouncing around when they first went to their shared apartment. “It was kind of cartoonish and childish, and I said that to her. And she took offense to it. And then I was just like, ‘I can’t be around here right now,'” he explains about the argument they got into that night. Johnny decided to spend the night apart after that, but he returned the next day with Thai food.
Still, it looks like he’s having a hard time being attracted to his wife’s happy personality.
“If I was attracted to it, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to bounce off the walls too! And we can both do that.’ Because she had done that all throughout the honeymoon, and I didn’t say anything back then,” Johnny says.