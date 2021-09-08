After getting Married at First Sight, the different couples start feeling each other out in different ways. Only a few of the couples have started discussing money so far, but for Mylra and Gil and Jose and Racehl financial matters are at the forefront of their disagreements. All this talk about money makes us wonder? Do the couples sign a prenup to protect their own finances before they get married to a stranger?
Definitely!
But, it’s not an extremely complicated one, or at least it wasn’t in 2015, when the CEO of Kinetic Content (the company that produces the show) spoke with Yahoo about how the show works.
“There is a prenup that is built in,” CEO Chris Coelen said at the time. “It’s a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk in to (the marriage with), is what they walk in to the marriage with.”
They want to make sure that the couples enter into this bling marriage with some basic protection. “We want to give them some protection walking in,” he continued. “If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself in to any legal trouble. Once they are in to the marriage, everything is completely up to them.”
Are divorces paid for by the show?
Do the Married at First Sight couples get paid for appearing on the show?
Most reality shows offer their subjects at least a nominal paycheck for allowing their lives to become content, and Married at First Sight is no exception, but it doesn’t pay very much by design.
“They receive a stipend — essentially a per diem since we often film 50 to 60 hours a week with them,” a source close to the show told Women’s Health last year.
In 2014, Chris Coelen said that the stipend is basically “nothing” because they didn’t want the castmembers to be “motivated by the wrong things.” In other words, they want the people to want to be on the show at the change to have a fulfilling marriage and not to get a quick paycheck. They also don’t want the cast to quit their day jobs while they film them in the adjustment period after the marriage.
Still, the production company does pick up a lot of costs to produce the show. They pay for the wedding, the honeymoon, and a shared apartment that the couples can share in addition to their own residences during the filming of the show. If they decide to still be together after the show ends, they have to decide where they’re going to live.
If they decide to divorce, the show does kick in a small amount to help them get divorced, even for a short time after filming ends. “There is not any money specifically built in for divorce costs, no,” Coelen told Yahoo in 2015. “We will contribute within a certain period of time if they get divorced. We will help them cover the costs of an attorney if they choose to do that. I don’t know what the amount is. It’s nominal.”