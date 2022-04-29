THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP — Kail Lowry will need to find another source of income to pay for her yearly dream house and frivolous lawsuits because she says she will not be part of MTV’s new Teen Mom combo show! “I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” she says. In case you missed it, The Ashley previously revealed that producers are most likely planning to combine Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into a single show. As a result, some of the ten current moms will not be back. What do you think the title of Kail’s new reality show should be? My two suggestions are Her Go Kail Come and Kailing Me Softly.
DLISTED — The “what goes around” that built the career of Dance Moms matriarch Abby Lee Miller continues to come around. The 56-year-old former reality star recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight and expressed her anger that nobody associated with the show reached out to her while she was serving her 8-month prison sentence for fraud.
“Shame on you. Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children — helped make you a lot of money. You couldn’t come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn’t send a card, a letter?” Miller asked of the Dance Moms families she worked with over the years.
REALITEASQUAD — “We are 2 episodes into season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé and Kara cannot stop talking about how young Guillermo is and how she is a cougar and sugar mama. Guillermo doesn’t like that she is doing this. How will this affect their relationship when Guillermo is no longer around his friends and family?”
REALITY TEA — Tell the people of New York City to be prepared for a white woman jogging in the middle of the street because Kelly Bensimon is reportedly making her case to return to Bravo! Last month it was revealed that The Real Housewives of New York City will be getting a cast overhaul, but the network also revealed their plans to launch a legacy spin-off comprised of current and former Big Apple housewives. Kelly, who has since gone on to become a successful real estate agent, has reportedly thrown her hat into the ring by revealing she would come back. She also satted that she would like her co-star Alex McCord to come back with her!
CELEBITCHY — Jason Sudeikis was less Ted Lasso and more Led Tasso as he served his ex Olivia Wilde with custody documents WHILE OLIVIA WAS ON STAGE GIVING A PRESENTATION AT CINEMACON! However, Jason’s rep insists that the actor and comedian “had no prior knowledge” of the petty serve plans.
TAMRA TATTLES — Get all caught up on Recapalooza courtesy of T-Tat! Recaps include Survivor 42 “Game Of Chicken,” RHOC Reunion Part 2, RHONJ “Showdown In Smashville,” Summer House “Keep Prom And Carry On,” Below Deck Sailing Yacht “Villa Today, Gone Tomorrow,” Married at First Sight Boston “Past Lives, Open Minds” and Top Chef “It’s Time For Restaurant Wars!”
xoNECOLE — Season 5 of the popular Netflix real estate reality series Selling Sunset introduced viewers to Chelsea Lazkani, a 29-year-old British-Nigerian who “quickly became a fan favorite due to her captivating fashions and bubbly personality.” However, Chelsea has a very noble goal that she hopes to achieve by appearing on the show, and that is opening the doors for other black women and helping them “get into living their best life. It’s not just in real estate, it’s in anything they choose to do.”
THE BLAST — How much is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians for? New legal documents reveal that Rob Kardashian’s ex is asking for $36 MILLION in damages for “pain and suffering!” The Blast has a breakdown of the final figure, which assumes that Blac Chyna would have continued to appear on a reality show up until now. “Ms. White has still not explained how she would testify to the fact — without simply guessing — that she would have appeared on TV shows at a rate of ‘1 to 2 seasons per year’ for over 15 straight years,” the Kardashians’ attorney argued.
THE GRACE REPORT — “Briana Dejesus went in on her baby daddy Louis’ parents in last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2!”
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks