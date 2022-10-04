THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Not-actually-a-teen-mom Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd got married over the weekend, and she had more Teen Mom stars in attendance than an Amber Portwood court hearing! The Ashley scoured the interwebs and has put together TONS of photos from the Chey-indig, complete with commentary and details about the ceremony and reception!
DLISTED – On the 30th anniversary of Sinead O’Connor tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, Kanye West decided to make his own headlines by wearing a Pope John Paul II sweatshirt to his Yeezy fashion show. Having the Pope on the front of the shirt wasn’t enough to merit headlines around the blogosphere, but having big bold letters on the back that read “WHITE LIVES MATTER” sure was! Kanye ramped up the trolling (whether intentional or not) by posing with Candace Owens wearing a similar sweatshirt.
REALITEASQUAD – VIDEO Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has apparently had a nanny since she first moved to Lehi, Utah — at least. this season it was revealed that Christine’s daughter Mykelti moved in with Robyn when they lived in Utah to help take care of Robyn’s kids. As fans are well aware, Robyn would later look outside the family for help raising her children by hiring a nanny. Meanwhile, she refused to allow Meri to even visit. 🤷🏻♀️
REALITY TEA – The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah will soon be heading to prison for fraud, but she’s not going to let a little pending prison time dismount her from her high horse! In Jen’s latest bit of Don Quixote jousting she attempts to unseat her co-star Lisa Barlow by accusing Lisa of using a racial slur in reference to Jen’s sons.
CELEBITCHY – The Try Guys open up about the departure of “Wife Guy” Ned Fulmer after it was discovered Ned was being a little less than gentlemanly towards women and wife guying a female employee. Watch the Try Guys video and/or read a transcript of their full statement.
MONSTERS AND CRITICS – Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star (😂) Jenelle
Evans Eason and her gun-totin’ sasquatch hubby are celebrating five years of marital bliss with a honeymoon in Maine. Monsters and Critics has a recap (so far) with lots of photos and posts from the Easons. Head on over there to see if the Moneyholemoon (too obscure?) was worth taking a flight and putting Jenelle’s life at risk due to potentially fatal esophageal spasms!
SOAP DIRT – On a recent episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore is celebrating some sort of anniversary for her No BS Active fitness app (twelve minutes? one week? six months?) by filming a promotional video with an ’80s theme. How could you resist all of the fluorescent colored workout attire and an appearance from none other than Olivia Newton Glenn?!
THE BLAST – Sister Sister star Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. According to the filing, there was a pre-nup agreement in place. Tia and Cory dated for six years before tying the knot, meaning the divorce will end a relationship that has lasted for 20 years.
TAMARA TATTLES – What’s worse than being given low quality apparel by the creator of She By Sheree? Having that low quality apparel snatched back like a cheap wig by the creator of She By Sheree! 😂 Tap that link and let Tamara Tattles fill you in on the latest bit of Sheree Whitfield pettiness.
KIKI AND KIBBITZ – VIDEO “LALU: Word On The Street!” Drama as the season comes to a end, on & off-screen! #lifeafterlockup Daonte & Britney both clarify a bit about their scenes on the last episode. Kayla lets everyone know that If you are with Kevin, she will always be there in some way 😂 As usual, some Mandy & Maurice antics.
