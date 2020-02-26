LINKS LeeAnne Locken off RHOD, More Sussexit, Coronavirus pandemic…

REALITY TEA – It wasnt entirely shocking to learn about LeeAnne Locken off RHOD, given her questionable comments about castmate Kary Brittingham. We still don’t know if LeeAnne was fired or quit of her own volition. LeeAnne announced the “personal decision” in an interview timed for release during a major network event (the most circus-y Democratic debate yet); make of that what you will
CELEBITCHY – Apparently Queen Elizabeth has taken the entire Sussexit drama personally and is ready for the whole thing to be done already. What I want to know is whether this seemingly endless saga means we’re going to get that sixth season of The Crown after all
VOX – The CDC is now telling Americans to be prepared for the spread of coronavirus: according to Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunication and Respiratory Diseases, “It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”
JEZEBEL – In other preparedness news, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has hired a “prison consultant” to help him get ready for his likely 25+ year sentence. Presumably it’s a crash course; Weinstein’s sentencing is March 11th
THE BLEMISH – Disney moved forthcoming show Love, Victor from Disney+ to Hulu because it thinks two dudes kissing is anti-family. To further throw people off, Disney also changed the name of the show *from* Love, Simon to Love, Victor in the same press release, clearly hoping the latter story would dominate the former. Here are about a dozen good reasons why that’s hypocritical and absurd (feel free to come up with more)
LAINEY GOSSIP – K-Pop sensation BTS completely took over The Tonight Show earlier this week. I only know BTS because it seems like a couple times a week they’re trending first in the world on Twitter when I wake up, but I know they’re über huge, so I have to wonder why it took so long for them to get this kind of friendly media bounce?
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Bachelor in Paradise Star Krystal Nielson Gives More Details on Her Split from Husband Chris Randone; ‘BIP’ Star Jared Haibon Says Couple Had ‘Been Struggling For Quite Some Time'”
DLISTED – Tickets for ModelLand, Tyra Banks’ disaster-in-waiting, are now on sale? It costs $59 to enter, $549 for a “fantascene photoshoot,” and $1,495 for a “fantascene dream”? And neither Tyra nor anyone else has yet explained what any of this shit actually is?
THE BLAST – Netflix dropped the ball when they didn’t make the subtitle Inside Voices
GO FUG YOURSELF – Cate Blanchett is playing mind games with her hair
