Discovery+ is challenging WE tv’s popular Love After Lockup reality series with their own prison dating reality show titled Prisoner of Love. The main difference between the two shows is that Prisoner of Love is centered around a matchmaker who pairs up the couples featured on the show — sort of a Love After Lockup meets Millionaire Matchmaker.
For Prisoner of Love, the prison Patti Stanger is Chelsea Holmes, a 42-year-old former school teacher from Panama City, Florida. Chelsea reveals in the premiere episode that her interest in prison romance began innocently enough. “I’ve been writing pen pals for years,” she explains, “and it just dawned on me: All these people that are single, stuck in prison, with nobody to talk to — I thought, ‘Wait a minute. This could definitely be a business.'”
So Chelsea began pairing up inmates with pen pals and potential love interests as a side hustle to her teaching job. Eventually she would quit her literal day job as a teacher to pursue prison matchmaking full time.
What is Chelsea’s business name and website?
The website for Prisoner of Love matchmaker Chelsea Holmes is prisonloveandfriendship.com. As you might have guessed, the name of her business is Prison Love and Friendship.
How much does it cost for Chelsea’s matchmaking services? According to the website, the current price for a “personalized match” is just $25. Here’s what the $25 gets you:
Personalized Matchmaking includes, questionnaire, phone conversation with Chelsea or team and continued involvement in finding your perfect match. We strive to make the experience easy and always being available for our clients. Let us help you today.
I assume the personalized matchmaking service is for people who aren’t behind bars looking to date someone who is incarcerated. So, what about the prisoners? Do they have to pay to be included in the pool of potential matches? It appears that they do.
Here’s part of the sales pitch from prisonloveandfriendship.com:
The friendships your friend or family member develop while they are incarcerated, with the outside world, could be some of the most meaningful and positive relationships. With over a million views to our business sites a month, their new penpal is out there waiting for them. Start their new friendship today for only $30.00
All $30.00 penpal ads include posting on the website as well as across all social platforms. For social media postings only, the price is $15.00
Website ad includes up to a 300 word intro, multiple photos and contact information. Social Media postings will include only photos or videograms and contact information.
Information needed for ad when submitting: Full name, DOC/Inmate number, Name of prison and state, Current Conviction/Length of Sentence/Release Date, Communication type
The website currently has 20 potential prisoner pen pal profiles available. Unfortunately for the guys out there looking for inmate love, all of the profiles on the website are men.
Prison Love and Friendship on social media
Chelsea’s business is present on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Here are the links:
Prison Love and Friendship on Facebook.
Prison Love and Friendship on Instagram: @prisonloveandfriendship
Prison Love and Friendship on TikTok: @prisonloveandfriendship
If you’re curious what a matchmaking ad looks like, here are the two most recent videos posted on the TikTok account featuring Bryceton and Curtis:
@prisonloveandfriendship
##outsoon ##michigan ##prisontiktok ##prisontok ##penpals ##ladies ##inmatesoftiktok ##prisonloveandfriendship ##lockedup
@prisonloveandfriendship
##ohio ##supreme ##prisontiktok ##prisontok ##prison ##penpals ##inmatesoftiktok ##lockedup ##prisonloveandfriendship ##jpay
CLICK HERE to check out the profile video for Devin, who was featured on the first season of Prisoner of Love. (He was the boyfriend of New York college student Isa.)
Just like the Prison Love and Friendship website, most all of the profiles on social media are male inmates. For example, if you scroll through the most recent 100 TikTok posts, you will not see a single woman. You have to scroll all the way back to a post shared on May 7 to find the first female inmate. I’m guessing the reason for the disparity is a combination of things, including the male:female prison population ratio, the popularity of prison dating websites for female inmates, and Chelsea’s probably preference for dealing with men. (Those last two are just speculation on my part.)
I’ll wrap up this article with another inmate profile that I believe could be the inspiration for a whole new reality series titled Love After Lockup After Braking Amish:
@prisonloveandfriendship
##ohio ##amish ##friendsonly ##penpals ##prisontiktok ##lookingforfriends ##oxygen ##killercouples ##amishtiktok
I gotta admit, having pooches as wingmen is brilliant! Well played, Eli!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com