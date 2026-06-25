‘I Am Not a Celebrity’: Sister Wives’ Leon Brown Is Ready To Tell Their Story About Being in a Cult and Raised on TV

Leon Brown is ready to tell their story, but they’re making one thing clear first: it will be on their terms.

The former Sister Wives cast member, who is the only child of Kody Brown and Meri Brown, recently teased a new chapter of public storytelling in a TikTok about their childhood, reality TV, and the polygamist world they were raised in.

“I grew up in a cult and on TV since I was 14 and I will be sharing my story,” Leon said in the video.

But before sharing more, Leon returned to TikTok to set firm boundaries with viewers who have been asking when the story is coming.

“No one is entitled to my story. No one is entitled to my time,” Leon said. “Anything I share is something I want to share. I’m doing this on my own timeline . . . so if you want to hear it, be patient.”

Leon also said their account will focus on their own life and experiences — not their siblings. They said they may address how Garrison Brown’s death impacted them, but will not be speaking about Garrison himself.

“I will be sharing about me and my story, and my experiences, exclusively,” Leon said.

The message marks a notable shift for Leon, who has largely stepped away from the TLC spotlight in recent years. Sister Wives first introduced viewers to the Brown family in 2010, documenting Kody Brown’s plural family life with Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, as well as their children.

Leon, who uses they/them pronouns and came out publicly as transgender in 2022, has been more private than many members of the Brown family. In their latest TikToks, they pushed back against the idea that growing up on reality TV makes them permanently available to viewers.

“I am not a celebrity, I am a human being,” Leon said. “I have had people come up to me in public in the past and didn’t like it. I’m not out in public for people’s entertainment, or to be consumed by people. I’m out in public to live my life.”

They added bluntly: “So, if you see me out, don’t say hi.”

Leon also appeared to call out online commentary around reality TV families and public figures, saying, “I think it’s weird as f*** when people make content about other people. Get creative.”

While Leon has not yet revealed when or how they will share the full story, their comments suggest they are preparing to revisit their upbringing from a perspective fans have not heard directly from them before.

For now, Leon’s message to viewers is simple: they may be ready to speak, but the audience does not get to decide the schedule, the subjects, or the access.