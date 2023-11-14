On The Family Chantel, Pedro and Chantel have finalized their divorce and are moving on to selling the house they bought together in early 2021.
Given that Pedro is a licensed real estate agent, the selling process should have been relatively easy. However, nothing is easy for Chantel and Pedro!
Chantel has it worked into the terms of the divorce that Pedro cannot be the listing agent for the house. In preview clips for tonight’s episode, Pedro fights back against the restriction, arguing that the couple could save A LOT of money that way. However, Chantel seems unwavering in her distrust of Pedro and unwillingness to let him sell the home.
It doesn’t appear Chantel gives in. According to real estate records, Pedro and Chantel sold their house in March of 2023 and the listing agent isn’t Pedro or the real estate company he works for.
Despite losing out on his commission, Pedro still had a lot to be pleased about. The 2,627-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath house sold for $417,000. That is $127,000 more than what the couple paid for the house just 26 months prior!
On a slightly less positive note, the $417,000 sale price was below the $425,000-$435,000 estimate provided by the agent on the show. According to Zillow, the property was initially listed for $425,000 on February 13, 2021. The list price remained the same, but the couple eventually accepted a bid that was $8,000 under asking.
Pedro has reportedly already spent the proceeds from the sale by buying a new house in Jefferson, Georgia. That is 60 miles from downtown Atlanta and is actually much closer to Athens, Georgia.
According to real estate records, the house Pedro reportedly bought has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. That seems surprising given that the ranch style house only has a total of 1,588 square feet!
The house sold for $275,000 on August 25 of this year, which was $14,900 less than list price at the time.
Here’s the Google Street View of Pedro’s reported new digs:
There have been no reports of Chantel purchasing another home. However, that might change soon since she just landed a new “dream job” as a nurse injector for Southern Surgical Arts in Sandy Springs, Georgia! Stay tuned for potential details on The Mansion Chantel!
