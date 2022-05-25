On March 25, 2022, Kate Moss testified about rumors Amber Heard brought that Johnny Depp had pushed her down the stairs. In her testimony, Kate revealed that she had, in fact, fallen down the stairs at one point of her relationship with Johnny Depp, but that he had helped her instead of hurting her that day.
Kate, who was appearing in court via video conference, says she was in a romantic relationship with Johnny Depp from 1994 to 1998. She explained that at some point she and Johnny had taken a vacation together to The Golden Eye resort in Jamaica.
“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did. And there had been a rainstorm. And, as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Kate testified.
“And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain, and he came running back to help me and carried to my room and got me medical attention,” she continued.
Kate was further asked by lawyers if Johnny Depp had pushed her down the stairs, and if he had ever pushed her down any stairs. “No,” Kate replied. “He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”
She also revealed that this was the first time she has ever testified in court.