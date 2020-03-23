LINKS Harvey Weinstein has coronavirus, Quaranting coping, Bethenny Frankel’s silver lining…

DLISTED – Harvey Weinstein keeps finding new and terrible ways to get himself in headlines. Mere weeks after the convicted rapist was hospitalized with chest pains following his sentencing on rape charges, we discover that Harvey Weinstein has coronavirus and is in isolation at a prison facility in upstate New York
VOX – In more big name coronavirus news, noted neighbor-haver and US Senator Rand Paul has contracted the disease. Paul apparently exposed enough of his colleagues to the virus that Republicans won’t have a Senate majority for at least a couple of weeks
THE BLAST – And in *good* coronavirus news, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have passed their two week quarantine with no further symptoms. It’s not “vaccine available for everyone”-level good news, but I think at this point we’ll take Tom Hanks’ safe recovery with a smile and a Skyped-in high-five
CELEBITCHY – Kristen Stewart may have broken California’s shelter-in-place order with her quarantine relief hike, but then getting outside is a requirement for human sanity. And if anyone serious calls her on it, she can always point the finger at the photographer who snapped these shots of her in the first place
REALITY TEA – “Bethenny Frankel Says Coronovirus Relief Brought Her Closer To Boyfriend Paul Bernon”
JEZEBEL – If you don’t mind having your heart absolutely broken, here’s one story of how coronavirus-based restaurant closures are driving even more low- and middle-income earners out of the Bay Area, which in turn makes the place even less of a cultural and spiritual beacon than it had already become
THE BLEMISH – Speaking of food, here’s a handy guide to the best instructional cooking channels YouTube has to offer. Because, honestly, “you probably can’t cook as well as you think you can. I’m sure you can make a few dishes, but can you really cook?”
LAINEY GOSSIP – Lana Del Rey is single again, was spotted with “a friend” in LA just before the California lockdown commenced, and will maybe get together with Brad Pitt?
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Randall Emmett Confirms His Wedding to Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Has Been Postponed Due to Pandemic: How They’re Dealing”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Finally, enjoy this nostalgic trip back to the faraway land of 2002 with this glamorous throwback photo gallery of King Willem-Alexander’s marriage to Queen Maxima
(Photo credit: Harvey Weinstein has coronavirus via Carlo Allegri / Reuters / Splash)
