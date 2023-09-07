Grimes has tweeted and deleted a worrisome message that Elon Musk is keeping her from seeing their 3-year-old son X.
At the time, Grimes had changed her Twitter name to Fey H (a Dune character.)
Disastrous trip to Japan
The last time Grimes and Elon were together was for a trip to Japan, where he upstaged Grimes on her own stage.
Grimes was performing a DJ set, but Elon made a spectacle of the situation by standing directly in front of her in order to livestream the event on X/Twitter, seemingly as a means to promote X/Twitter’s new live-streaming capabilities.
Worst day of her life
Shortly after their return to the U.S., Grimes tweeted in a reply that she was having the “actual worst day of her life.”
She’s since deleted the tweet.
Around he same time Shivon tweeted that she was having the worst month of her life.
Shortly after these two women tweeted about the nadir of their lives it was announced that Elon was under federal investigation for using Tesla funds to build a glass house for himself on Tesla property in Austin, TX.
This isn’t the only legal trouble Elon and his companies are in. The U.S. DOJ (Department of Justice) is suing SpaceX for discriminating against hiring refugees and asylees.
All these lawsuits and invegistations probably put stress on anyone associated with Elon, but it has since come to light via Grimes (Claire Boucher) that personal troubles have caused the “worst day of her life.”
On again, off again
Grimes has always had an unconventional and complicated relationship with Elon, once that became even more hard to follow in 2021 when Elon announced that they were “semi-separated.” At the time he cited their differing work needs as the biggest problem.
He had moved to Texas with Tesla and SpaceX, and Grimes needed to be in Los Angeles, CA to focus on her music career.
Soon enough, though, Grimes moved permanently to Austin, TX, which is also where Neuralink director and former OpenAI board member Shivon Zillis lives.
Elon and Grimes got together in 2018 after connecting online over an A.I. thought experiment known as “Roco’s basilisk.”
Their son X Æ A-12 was born on May 4, 2020. It’s unknown if he was conceived via IVF, but Grimes did carry and give birth to him.
Twins with someone else
In July 2022 the public found out that Elon had had twins in 2021 via IVF and a surrogate with Shivon Zillis, who is an executive at the Musk-owned Neuralink company. She also previously worked with OpenAI, a nonprofit that Elon helped found but has since disowned.
Around this same time, Elon and Grimes had welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, now known as “Y,” who was also born via IVF and surrogate.
Grimes had intended to keep their daughter a secret, but the truth came out when she invited a Vanity Fair reporter into her home and they heard a baby crying. Grimes admitted that she had a daughter now and the article came out in April 2022, months before Shivon’s twins became known.
In her desperate tweet today, Grimes revealed that she had never been allowed to see photos of Elon and Shin’s twins, who are the siblings of her two children, before the rest of the public.
Photos of the twins, Strider and Azure, were released to the public on September 6, 2023 in a Time article as part of a promotion of Walter Isaacson’s upcoming autobiography of Musk (affiliate link.)
Isaacson’s Tweet promoting the article set Grimes off and she revealed some troubling information about her and her children’s current situation.
She wrote to Isaacson:
“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite this situation utterly ripping my family apart.”