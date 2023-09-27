Whitney Thore, Glenn Thore, and fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life have all met Glenn’s daughter Angie Burdett this season. And judging from the previews, we will all be getting to know her and her family A LOT better in the upcoming episodes!
However, as Whitney revealed on the show, viewers won’t be getting to meet Angie’s birth mother (and Glenn’s ex-girlfriend) Jackie because she passed away in 2015 — just a few months before Angie tracked her down via her adoption paperwork.
Whitney and Glenn have shared a little information about Jackie, and even a couple photographs, but there’s still a bit of mystery surrounding her.
Details on Glenn Thore’s ex Jackie
Jackie is actually Mary Jacqueline, and she was born in February, 1949. I believe she was born and raised in Escambia County, Florida, but I cannot confirm that. According to the 1940 census, Jackie’s parents were living in Millview, Florida, which is why I believe it is very likely Jackie was born there.
According to the timeline presented by Whitney Thore, Glenn Thore started basic training in Pensacola, Florida in 1967, when he was 21 years old. Unless Glenn started in January or very early February, Jackie would have been 18 at the time.
Here’s a lengthy Whitney quote from a previous Starcasm post about Angie’s birth and adoption filling in the timeline just before and just after Glenn left the country:
My dad brought Jackie home to North Carolina to meet his family, including his younger sister Karen. Shortly after, he was shipped off to Kamiseya to intercept Russian code during the Vietnam War.
Meanwhile, my Aunt Karen took Jackie under her wing and moved her into her apartment in Wilmington, North Carolina. However, once Jackie’s mom discovered she was pregnant, she made her come home, put her into a home for unwed mothers, and advised Jackie to put the baby up for adoption.
On May 4th, 1968, Jackie gave birth to a daughter who she named Tamara Renee. So, at age 22, while my dad was still in Japan, he became a father.
Whitney also posted a photo of the adoption paperwork Angie obtained from the adoption agency decades later. It was based on details provided by Jackie and contained information about Angie’s birth family. Here is what it states about Jackie:
Your birth mother was at the Allen Memorial Maternity Home in Mobile when you were born.
Your birth mother was 19 years old when you were born. She was 5’2″ tall and weighed 105 pounds. She had medium brown hair and hazel eyes. She had a light olive complexion and a small-boned, petite frame. She was Irish-English on her mother side, but her father’s nationality is unknown. Your birth mother was adopted by her adoptive parents when she was three years old.
Still confused about the details and timeline for Whitney's secret half-sister Angie? Here is EVERYTHING you need to know – with photos and receipts from @whitneywaythore herself! #MyBigFatFabLife #MBFFL https://t.co/mIBdxfsRgV
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 20, 2023
Your birth mother graduated high school in 1967 from a Catholic High School. She attended a junior college for a short period. Her work experience was that of baby sitting and working in a department store as a cashier. She had taken piano lessons, liked to sing, and enjoyed typing. She also liked to cook.
Your birth mother was in good health. She had hay fever and had a tonsillectomy at age 3. She had no physical or sensory defects. Her blood type was O+.
Jackie would later marry and she had two daughters, one in 1970 and the other was two years later in 1972. It appears as though Jackie and her husband split up, but she kept his last name.
Jackie died in April of 2015 after a long battle with cancer. She was living in Mobile, Alabama at the time.
Jackie’s husband, and the father of her other two daughters, passed away in August of 2010.
Angie and Jackie’s daughters have met and appear to now be quite close.
