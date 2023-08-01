BRINGING UP BATES Carlin Bates car seat controversy

Fans are in an uproar over Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates Instagram post where she shows her kids in age-inappropriate car seats.
Read their accusations below…
Bringing Up Bates
Bringing Up Bates was a reality series that ran for 10 seasons on the UPtv! network. The show introduced us to the supersized Bates family, similar in many ways to their TLC counterparts the Duggars from 19 Kids and Counting.
Much like their friends Jim Bob and Michelle, Gil and Kelly Bates have 19 children and a whole host of grandchildren. They are strict conservative Christians, with Gil serving on the Board of Directors for the Institute in Basic Life Principles.
Carlin Bates
Carlin Bates is the 9th child and 5th daughter of Gil and Kelly. Now Carlin Brianne (Bates) Stewart, she was married to Evan Stewart in 2019. She is currently 25 years old.
Evan and Carlin have two kids so far, Zade and Layla, and will likely add to their brood. The Bates family believes in leaving the amount of children they have up to God, which is the reason so many of them to have the large families they do.
Carlin’s car seat controversy
In a recent Instagram post, which innocently enough was about Carlin’s new haircut, fans noticed something alarming in the background and have given the reality star a dragging in the comments section.
From what you can see, Bates has her children in front-facing car seats, which according to their age, height and weight is extremely dangerous. Fans were quick to point out her babies should be rear-facing.
@pawslaws The Nuna Rava allows rear facing to 50 LBS! Forward facing their little bodies will absorb all the force in a crash instead of the seat. Please educate yourself and your audience on this! Never, ever turn a baby forward facing until age 4, their skeletal system cannot handle the force of an impact.
@haleighjadevertes Hair looks great ❤️ PLEASE take The time to educate yourself and your husband about car seat safety. Zade absolutely needs to be rearfacing, and Layla would also be so much safer to do so❤️
@natalietrom The haircut is so cute on you. I have to say this – Please flip your precious boy back around to rear facing, at least until he is 2. So much safer in an accident.
