BELOW DECK ADVENTURE Kyle Dickard arrest update

Below Deck Adventure deckhand Kyle Dickard’s time aboard M/Y Mercury was short-lived thanks to his violent threats and unwelcome kisses aimed at his fellow crew members.
The 24-year-old’s poor decision making continued after filming for the show as he rushed the pitch at a soccer match in Florida in November. He was tackled and handcuffed before attempting to bribe an officer to get out of being arrested.
Kyle’s $300 offer was not accepted, and he was booked into a Broward County jail. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor count of obstructing justice: resisting an officer without violence, and a felony count of bribery of a public servant.
Potentially making matters worse for Kyle is the fact that he posted his mug shot and a video of the incident on Instagram after he was released from jail.
“How it started vs. How it ended,” Kyle captioned the video and photo, along with a laughing emoji. “I would of scored if I had a belt on…js,” he added.
TMZ later shared the video posted by Kyle, as well as a different angle recorded by another person in attendance:
Kyle Dickard arrest update
On Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry Titheradge seemed to be letting Kyle off easy by allowing him the option to resign instead of being fired. The Broward County Prosecutor is apparently from the same school of thought as Captain Kerry when it comes to disciplining Kyle as the office elected not to prosecute any of the charges.
According to court records, all three counts against Kyle were dismissed on January 13, and his $7,500 surety bond was cancelled. There was no explanation given for the lack of prosecution, the form merely stated “DECLINE CASE” under “Action taken.”
I can understand not pressing for a felony conviction for the incident, but it would certainly seem like prosectors would want to send a clear message about rushing the field at a professional sporting event — and then resisting arrest? Plus, given the video shared by Kyle himself, they had an open-and-shut case.
Congratulations to Kyle for once again avoiding any sort of permanent mark on his record! Hopefully he will learn his lesson before running into someone in authority with a different way of responding to his antics than Captain Kerry or Broward County prosecutors.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com