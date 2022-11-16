Below Deck Adventure is only three episodes old and we already have two unconventional boatmances! In addition to stew Oriana Schneps reportedly dating charter guest John Dampeer, Captain Kerry Titheradge revealed during Episode 3 that he is currently dating his former chief stew!
Soon after the M/Y Mercury crew received a $20,000 tip from their first charter, Captain Kerry called his girlfriend to share the good news. During his FaceTime conversation, Captain Kerry shared some background information during his confessional interview.
“I’ve been dating my girlfriend, Gönül for a little over a year,” Captain Kerry said. “She’s from Turkey. We worked together quite a few years ago. She was the chief stew. She actually quit after a few months because she didn’t like the way I ran a boat,” he added as he chuckled.
At the time that Gönül Bihan worked under Captain Kerry, he was married. “A few years later, after I got divorced, we reconnected,” he revealed. “Eventually, she opened up. She’s helped me become a better person. And that’s pretty special.”
Below Deck Adventure Season 1 filmed last year between July and September, so Captain Kerry and Gönül have now been dating for a little over two years. Judging from his social media posts during that time, he and Gönül seem VERY happy together! Here are a few examples of Captain Kerry’s Instagram posts with Gönül:
Captain Kerry is divorced with kids
Captain Kerry mentioned on the show that he is divorced. According to court records, Kerry filed for divorce from his wife, Jennifer, in October of 2019. There was an agreement filed in August of 2020, and the divorce was finalized on September 2, 2020.
It’s unclear how long the couple was married, but there are photos of Jennifer and Kerry posted on social media dating back to at least 2007. The former spouses share two children, a boy and a girl. Their son is the older of the two and is currently 13 years old.
Here’s a photo gallery shared by Captain Kerry that includes his two kids and Gönül (and their doggo!) together:
It’s unclear if Gönül is still working in the yachting industry. Either way, congratulations to Captain Kerry and Gönül! Perhaps we will get to see the first ever Below Deck captain wedding officiated by another Below Deck captain? 🤞
To see more of Captain Kerry (and probably Gönül via FaceTime), be sure to tune in for new episodes of Below Deck Adventure airing Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo!
