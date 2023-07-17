Behind the scenes: Kim Kardashian’s Alani Nutrition Kimade drink campaign

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has partnered with Alani Nutrition to create a pink drink called Kimade. She shared behind the scenes footage of her sexy campaign on Instagram.
Keep reading to see the photos and learn more about Kimade here…
Kim Kardashian brands
Kim Kardashian has been a household name since the debut of her first reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in 2007. Since then she has expanded her brand to become worth over a billion dollars.
In the early days Kim would promote any product she could, including the controversial weight loss supplement QuickTrim and Sketchers Shape Up tennis shoes.
Now, she’s more of a mogul… creating her own successful lines like SKKIN, KKW Beauty, and the immensely popular SKIMS brand that landed her on the cover of Time Magazine for being one of the most influential companies of 2023.
Alani Nutrition
Kardashian’s latest collaboration is with Alani Nutrition. Known mostly as “Alani Nu,” the energy drinks are sold under the wellness category, meant to help you with both your workout and your diet.
According to Alani’s website:
The bottom line is that our entire mission is to help you succeed. Whether you want to hit your last rep, hold your next handstand, or balance your hormones, we want to be beside you. That’s why we’ve worked so hard to create a company you can communicate with and to produce wellness and fitness products you can trust.
In order to do that, we’ve found the right partners to perfect our flavors so that every Alani Nu supplement is delicious. We’ve also made the commitment to produce our products in the USA.
Alani Nu supplements are strategically designed to provide you with everything you need and nothing you don’t, to help you find the strength inside.
Behind the scenes at Kimade
Kardashian’s flavor is called ‘Kimade’ and the packaging is deliciously pink. Accompanied by a campaign featuring her as a blonde doll, we can’t help but see the Barbie references (how ‘summer of 2023’ of them!)
Sip it like Kim with our twist on pink lemonade! A blend of tart lemons and sweet strawberries, Kimade serves up 200mg caffeine, vitamin B6, B12, zero sugar, and only 10 calories. It’s the ultimate sip of sweet with a dash of sour!
Kim shared a behind the scenes glimpse at what it took to put together this collaboration, and had us laughing at all her hilarious commentary.
Kimade launches today online and in stores. We’ll be checking our local Walmart for it, but you can also order it online here. Kimade will also be at Target, Kroger Family Stores, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com