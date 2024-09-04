Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breaking up on September 28th?

A document has leaked that has some fans thinking that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s famous relationship is not only a scam, but may be coming to an end very soon.

Reddit users discovered a PR plan for a post-breakup Travis Kelce career, but are the documents even real? See below and decide for yourself if we should shake this one off…

Reddit post about Traylor breakup

On September 3, 2024, a Reddit user posted to the subreddit PopCultureChat that a document from Travis Kelce’s PR firm had been leaked to the public. The agency, Full Scope, allegedly released a packet of information detailing their plans for a break up between their client and legendary pop star Taylor Swift.

🚨TAYLOR SWIFT – TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP IS STAGED? 🚨 A document bearing the letterhead of Travis Kelce’s PR firm is circulating online, indicating a contract that mentions the couple’s planned breakup on September 28. The text for the announcement has already been drafted.… pic.twitter.com/EFVgq5m0sf — The Gas Stove (@TheGasStovee) September 3, 2024

DailyMail printed the photos and Kelce’s representative Jack Ketosyan has admitted to staging fake celebrity relationships in the past (and even published a book about it!) Though the facts sound damning, many still don’t believe that the documents are real, and apparently Kelce is consulting lawyers on how to deal with it.

Click below to see screenshots of the leaked documents on the original post:

Some Reddit users commented on how the barebones, elementary layout of the paperwork seems ‘hilarious’ for an official statement, while others think this is just one more fake rumor trying to break the famous couple up.

Swift and Kelce break up September 28

What info can we gather from the leaked papers? Well, for starters, the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce breakup is set to happen on September 28, 2024.

The docs also state that the announcement, which would be joint and across all of social media, would focus on Kelce’s ‘personal growth’ by framing the breakup as a ‘natural part of life.’ It also will highlight his commitment to his career and his ongoing achievements in the sports industry, which includes a major contract renegotiation with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce is set to premiere on Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? Just one of the many opportunities he has gained by being involved with Swift.

ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A CELEBRITY? with Travis Kelce premieres October 16 on Prime Video! The show mimics the 2000s Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? pic.twitter.com/2gnzYBFuRZ — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 8, 2024

According to DailyMail, a spokesman for Full Scope insisted that (the documents) were ‘entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency’. The representative also said they have called in lawyers – though they are not expected to find the culprit. ‘We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.’

Guess we will find out on September 28th! Stay tuned!

