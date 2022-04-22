Alone Season 9 preview trailer, cast bios, photos & filming location

The History Channel has just released the first preview trailer for Alone Season 9, which is set to premiere May 26. The new season will feature 10 survivalists competing for a $500,000 grand prize in a brand new filming location “known for being the hunting ground of the predatory polar bear!”
“The most intense survival series on television, Alone, returns for season nine on Thursday, May 26 at 9/8c,” reads the press release issued by the network earlier today. “This season on Alone, for the first time ever, ten contestants fight to survive in the bitter wilderness of the Northeast shores of Labrador, Canada – a location known for being the hunting ground of the predatory polar bear.”
Aside from the new location, the press release doesn’t reveal any changes to the basic concept of the show. “Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just ten survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. The survivalist who endures the longest, facing total isolation, punishing weather, and deadly predators, will win the $500,000 grand prize. No camera crews. No gimmicks.”
Here is the Alone Season 9 preview trailer:
In addition to the preview trailer and press release, History.com has been updated with photos and bios for the entire Alone Season 9 cast! The survivalists include 8 men and 2 women from the United States, Mexico and Canada. Below are photos, ages, hometowns and the list of ten items for each of the cast members. (Has anyone ever brought salt before?)
Alone Season 9 Cast
Adam Riley
Age: 36
Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Ten Items:
1. Sleeping bag
2. 12×12 tarp
3. Ax
4. Folding saw
5. Multitool
6. Ferro rod
7. Fishing line and hooks
8. 2-quart pot
9. Trapping wire
10. Bow and arrows
Benjamin “Benji” James Hill
Age: 46
Hometown: Bellevue, Idaho
Ten Items:
1. Sleeping bag
2. Bow and arrows
3. Multitool
4. Salt
5. 2-quart pot
6. Ferro rod
7. Ax
8. Paracord
9. Trapping wire
10. Fishing line and hooks
Igor Andre Yvan Antoine Limansky
Age: 40
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Ten Items:
1. Sleeping bag
2. Bow and arrows
3. Multitool
4. 2-quart pot
5. Ferro rod
6. Trapping wire
7. Fishing line and hooks
8. Paracord
9. Folding saw
10. Ax
Jacques K. Turcotte
Age: 23
Hometown: Juneau, Alaska
Ten Items:
1. Sleeping bag
2. Ax
3. Knife
4. Multitool
5. Ferro rod
6. Bow and arrows
7. Trapping wire
8. Fishing line and hooks
9. 2-quart pot
10. Emergency rations
Jessica (Jessie) Krebs
Age: 49
Hometown: Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Ten Items:
1. Sleeping bag
2. Multitool
3. Ferro rod
4. Trapping wire
5. Saw
6. Salt
7. 2-quart pot
8. Machete
9. Paracord
10. Bow and arrows
Juan Pablo Quiñonez
Age: 30
Hometown: Pinawa, Manitoba, Canada and Guadalajara, Mexico.
Ten Items:
1. Ferro rod
2. Paracord
3. 2-quart pot
4. Ax
5. Fishing line and hooks
6. Saw
7. Bow and arrows
8. Sleeping bag
9. Trapping wire
10. Multitool
Karie Lee Knoke
Age: 57
Hometown: Sandpoint, Idaho
Ten Items:
1. Paracord
2. Sleeping bag
3. 2-quart pot
4. Ferro rod
5. Fishing line and hooks
6. Bow and arrows
7. Trapping wire
8. Multitool
9. Ax
10. Emergency rations
Teimojin Nicholas Tan
Age: 31
Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Ten Items:
1. Sleeping bag
2. Ax
3. Multitool
4. Ferro rod
5. 2-quart pot
6. Bow and arrows
7. Paracord
8. Trapping wire
9. Fishing line and hooks
10. Emergency rations
Terry Burns
Age: 30
Hometown: Hurricane, West Virginia and Homer, Alaska
Ten Items:
1. Ax
2. Sleeping bag
3. Bow and arrows
4. Fishing line and hooks
5. Ferro rod
6. Paracord
7. 2-quart pot
8. Trapping wire
9. Multitool
10. Cross-cut Saw
Tom Garstang
Age: 35
Hometown: Earlysville, Virginia
Ten Items:
1. Bow and arrows
2. Ax
3. Paracord
4. Ferro rod
5. Trapping wire
6. Fishing line and hooks
7. 2-quart pot
8. Multitool
9. Sleeping bag
10. Folding Saw
Where Was Alone Season 9 filmed?
If you are curious exactly where Alone Season 9 filmed, the information released by The History channel today seems to confirm an earlier report posted on reddit back in September:
Alone Season 9 is being filmed on Inuit land in Nunatsiavut, Labrador in eastern Canada in the Big River area near the community of Makkovik. There are tons of black bears in the area and even polar bear, even though they are mostly found along the outer coast and coastal islands. I do not know how far inland along the river the drop of locations are.
This is a fantastic location in my opinion with lots of resources. What do you think?
The person who shared the post was asked in the comments what his source was for the information. “Local talk,” he replied with a smiley face. “There used to be a press release by the Nunatsiavut government to avoid the Big River area between September and November because the Alone show is being filmed, but the release is gone for some reason,” he added.
Here is a map of the Alone Season 9 filming location with an inset that includes Makkovik:
Also in the comments were links to the 2020-2021 Newfoundland Labrador hunting and trapping guide as well as the 2021-2022 anglers’ guide.
