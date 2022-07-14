The History Channel just announced they are expanding their popular survival reality series Alone with two new spin-offs! Both new shows will feature former cast members, but the concepts are dramatically different.
Alone: Frozen is the most similar to the original series. It will feature six of the strongest participants from past seasons trying to survive in Labrador, Canada — the same area as Alone Season 9. The major difference is that the participants will start their adventure later in the season, and they will only have to make it 50 days.
From The History Channel’s press release:
Dropped off on the frigid North Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada just as winter is setting in, and battling howling winds, constant rain, and North America’s most fierce cold-weather predators, survivalists will set out to last fifty days in a location with the densest population of Polar Bears in the United States and face extreme conditions worse than any previous season of “Alone.”
With just a few supplies and their previous experiences to learn from, the survivalists who go the distance will win their share of the $500,000 cash prize.
The first season of Alone: Frozen features eight episodes and will premiere on Thursday, August 11 at 9/8c. There will also be a one-hour special titled “Alone: Frozen Before The Freeze” premiering Tuesday, July 28 at 10:30/9:30c. The special “will give an inside look at new series Alone: Frozen and reintroduce the six Alone veteran participants undertaking this extreme challenge.”
Here are the six Alone alum competing in Alone: Frozen, followed by the preview trailer:
1. Greg Ovens (Season 3)
2. Woniya Thibeault (Season 6)
3. Amós Rodriguez (Season 7)
4. Mark D’Ambrosio (Season 7)
5. Callie Russell (Season 7)
6. Michelle Finn (Season 8)
Alone: The Skills Challenge
The second Alone spin-off series has a distinctly different concept. From the press release:
Each episode of “Alone: The Skills Challenge” will feature three former participants from ‘Alone’ competing in survival build challenges devised by another former participant. Using only basic tools and the natural resources around them, only one survivalist will be deemed the winner, proving they have the skills needed to thrive in the wilderness.
Competitors will be judged on their ingenuity, execution, and completion of each task. From elevated shelters to hand-crafted ovens to watercraft, each episode is self-filmed by the survivalists and will feature some of the most impressive builds ever seen.
Alone: The Skills Challenge will have 12 episodes. It’s unclear whether or not each episode will be three different competitors, or if competitions will stretch out over multiple episodes with the same three competitors.
The press release includes a potentially partial list of 7 former Alone cast members that will be featured, which has two people who will also be on Alone: Frozen:
Lucas Miller (Season 1)
Callie North (Season 3)
Britt Ahart (Seasons three and 5)
Jordan Jonas (Season 6)
Amós Rodriguez (Season 7)
Joel Van Der Loon (Season 7)
Clay Hayes (Season 8).
Alone: The Skills Challenge premieres Thursday, August 4 at 10:30/9:30c. After the premiere, the series will move to its regular time slot of Thursdays at 10/9c.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com