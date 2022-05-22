Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown was involved in a head-on collision in Washington on Friday that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in the other vehicle.
Bam Bam was driving north on State Route 97 in north central Washington, about three miles north of Riverside between Omak and Tonasket. “Washington State Troopers say at about 2:30 PM, 38-year-old Gabbriella Garcia Harrison of Loomis was going south on SR 97,” iFIBER One News reports, “when she lost control and crossed the center line into the opposite lane of travel.”
Bam Bam reportedly “steered to the right to avoid the crash and both vehicles struck each other’s corners.”
A Washington State Trooper Twitter account shared a photo of the accident and alerted followers that the accident caused State Route 97 to be shut down. “FULLY BLOCKED SR 97 MP 303 just 3 miles north of Riverside,” the tweet reads. “A 2-car fatality collision with no traffic alternate routes. Expect delays.”
Above is the photo, in which you can see Bam Bam’s GMC truck on the side of the road in the background. The other driver’s Camaro is seen in the center of the highway. There is substantial damage visible on the fronts and sides of both vehicles.
iFIBER One News confirms that a woman riding in the passenger seat of the Camaro passed away. “Gabbriella Garcia Harrison was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and her 24-year-old passenger died.”
The Sun later spoke with the state trooper that was initially on the scene. “Joshua was not at fault for the crash,” the officer confirmed.
Joshua was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and has since been released, The Sun was told.
