RHOC‘s Heather Dubrow made approximately $30 million in profit from the October 2022 off-market sale of their Chateau Dubrow mansion.
Heather and Terry bought the lot for their Crystal Cove mansion in 2013 for $4.2 million and spent years building the 13-room house to their specifications. Building the 22,000-square-foot house cost about $21 million, leaving their total amount spent to just over $25 million.
The house had a champagne room and 14 bathrooms. The movie theater alone cost $1 million, the same amount they earmarked to spend building a movie theater in their current Beverly Hills home.
Their sale price was $55 million, leaving a profit of about $30 million. If the $21 million amount includes the land, then the Dubrows profited even more, about $34 million!
Their buyers were anonymous, and Front Gate Real Estate reports that they are from Asia. The real estate websites also says that the same buyers who purchased Chataeu Dubrow also bought Mark Walberg’s L.A. mansion for the same price: $55 million, just four months after the Dubrow sale.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman was their realtor for the history-making sale. It was the top sale in Orange County for the year, and third highest Orange County, CA sale EVER.
“This is the third-highest sale in the history of Orange County,” Altman told Heather and husband Terry Dubrow on RHOC.
“I see the best houses in the world,” Altman said. “I haven’t seen a house like this throughout my career.”
On Heather’s podcast Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow, Josh Altman spoke about what an emotional experience it was because Heather had not build the house on speculation of selling it.
“So there was a lot of nervousness in the deal. We’re not talking about a small deal here. This is not like a million, $5 million, $10 million deal. I’m trying to make waves in Orange County. This house is not just a spec house to [Heather]. There were so many emotions in that deal,” he said.
Heather also acknowledged that the house “became a character on the show.” When Heather returned in Season 16 after a hiatus, the house was in front and center of her storylines.
The house holds many personal touches, including the glass etchings with birds represent the Dubrow children. There are even two little eggs in a nest that represent Heather’s frozen embryos.
There’s a bee to represent her grandmother, and a heart with H and T initials for Heather and Terry.
The Beverly Hills renovation project
“I thought when we sold that house we would need a more relaxed situation,” Terry Dubrow said in the Season 18 premiere. “Now it’s elevated.”
After the $55 million sale of Chateau Dubrow, Terry and Heather purchased a two-bedroom penthouse in downtown L.A. They also rent a penthouse at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach so Terry can have an easy commute to his office and see his mother more often.
And then, of course, they purchased their new project: their Beverly Hills house that they’re currently renovating. They plan to take the house “down to the studs” but in the meantime they’re also living there with staging furniture.
That brings their current total residences to three. They own the Beverly Hills house that they’re working on, and the LA Penthouse, but they’re renting the Bay Club house.
The sellers for their Beverly Hills home, which has a rich Hollywood history as the former home of Lana Turner and many film producers, wanted $40 million, but the Dubrows only paid $16 million.
The house was built in the 1940s, and presumably needs a great deal of work. Some current expenses of renovating the house include $2-3 million for landscaping, $2 million for the guest house and a $1 million movie theater. In total, they’re looking at spending $32 million on the house.
Here’s a Christmas House Tour from December 2023 with beauty influencer Patrick Starr at the Beverly Hills house. The house had a vintage film-style theme as a nod to all the Hollywood producers who have lived at the home.
The house was adorned with many film-inspired decorations including a slate, megaphones, and film mixed in with the garland.
Emily is also renovating
The Dubrows aren’t the only RHOC castmates with a home renovating project. Emily Simpson has been remodeling her house for the past two years.
At this point, she’s moved on to the kitchen, and hasn’t had a kitchen sink for weeks.