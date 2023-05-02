EXCLUSIVE 60 Days In Season 8 trailer! Premieres June 15!

Starcasm can exclusively reveal that A&E’s popular inmate-by-choice reality series 60 Days In will be returning for its eighth season on Thursday, June 15 at 9/8c!
The new season will feature seven volunteers choosing to enter the Pitt County Detention Center located in North Carolina. “Led by Sheriff Paula S. Dance, the state’s first female African American Sheriff, the program strives to help unearth problems within the facility and bring about positive change,” the network’s press release reads.
In addition to being the first to announce the new season, Starcasm is also thrilled to exclusively reveal the first preview trailer for 60 Days In Season 8!
As you can tell from the trailer, this will be yet another dramatic season! More on what to expect from A&E:
After an inmate recently overdosed from drugs and much of her command staff retiring, Sheriff Dance is looking to make sure the new team and protocols they have in place are providing the proper groundwork to keep the jail a safe place for both inmates and staff.
Once embedded in the facility, the participants quickly realize that the conditions are too much to bear, forcing Sheriff Dance to take drastic measures to save the program.
New series Booked: First Day In
Following new episodes of 60 Days In, A&E will be airing their new series, Booked: First Day In. As fans of 60 Days In are well aware, the booking process for inmates can run the gamut from easy and painless to downright terrifying.
“Booked: First Day In follows arrested individuals through America’s booking process, offering an extraordinary look at the most unusual, bizarre and often tense bookings,” A&E reveals.
Every day in America around 25,000 people are arrested and booked into jail, each one-hour episode will follow the story of an arrestee, with their permission, as they move through the system and recount what ultimately led them to their time in jail. From petty offenses to serious crimes, viewers will be taken on a harrowing adventure while they watch the arrestees throughout the booking process.
It hasn’t been revealed which facility or facilities will be featured on Booked: First Day In.
60 Days In and Booked: First Day In will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.
Background on 60 Days In
Returning for its eighth season, ’60 Days In’ continues to hold rank as cable’s #1 crime and justice series among total viewers and adults 18-49. [Source: L+SD, TV season to-date: 9/26/22-3/26/23]
’60 Days In’ provides an unfiltered look at the inner workings of the criminal justice system to help local jails with issues within their facilities. Over the years, the participating jails have seen success with changes such as lowered recidivism rates, facility upgrades, inmate programs and staffing changes.
’60 Days In’ and ‘Booked: First Day In’ are produced by Lucky 8 for A&E Network. Executive producers for Lucky 8 are Greg Henry, George Kralovansky, Isaac Holub, and Kim Woodard — Plus Mike Colon for ’60 Days In’ and Ashley Adams for ‘Booked: First Day In.’ Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to ’60 Days In’ and ‘Booked: First Day In.’
