19 KIDS AND COUNTING Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar pregnancy announcement baby #2

19 Kids and Counting star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah have announced they are expecting baby number 2!
See the photos and find out who is congratulating them here…
Jeremiah Duggar
Jeremiah Duggar is the 11th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jer, his parents, and his 18 siblings starred on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting until it was cancelled in 2015. Since then the young Fundie has been somewhat under the radar, sharing updates primarily via Instagram with his 81.4K followers.
Currently 24 years old, Jeremiah was born December 30, 1998. In typical Duggar fashion he is married with a child, and even has another on the way. Jer is a pilot like many of the other men in his family. While Jer is consistent with his passion, John David has just returned to the sky after surviving a near fatal crash.
Jeremiah and Hannah
Hannah Marlys Wissmann began courting Jeremiah Duggar in December 2020 and they spent months together in secrecy before announcing their relationship on social media on October 27, 2021. Shortly after on January 6, 2022 the young couple got engaged.
Wissmann was homeschooled, similar to Duggar who followed the Advanced Training Institute program of the Institute in Basic Life Principles. Now considered by some to be a “cult,” how much education kids in this culture actually received is being called into question.
Jeremiah and Hannah’s wedding took place in Nebraska on March 26, 2022. TLC cameras were not in attendance and this was one of several Duggar weddings not featured on 19 Kids and Counting. The pair did enlist the help of a professional videographer, however, and clips from their big day can be viewed here:
Duggar baby on the way
The first child of Hannah and Jer was born Christmas 2022, literally. Brynley Noelle Duggar was born December 25, 2022 in Duggar’s home state of Arkansas. Brynley is not even a year old yet, but has adorable chubby cheeks and is all girl through and through.
Excitingly, there’s another bundle of joy on the way! Announced on Hannah and Jer’s Instagram simultaneously, the Jeremiah Duggar family is expecting an addition!
The adorable photos above show the family of 3 admiring an ultrasound showing baby number 2 on the way! Congratulations are pouring in to the comments section, including well-wishes from Jessa Seewald, Jill Duggar, Trace Bates, and Lawson Bates (twice!)
Congratulations Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com