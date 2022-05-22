One of the last times Amber Heard and Johnny Heard saw each other was in San Francisco in July 2016, after she had gotten a restraining order against him in May 2016. During that meeting, Johnny Depp made a vow: he would never look Amber in the eyes again, a vow that he seems to be staying true to this day.
Throughout the entirety of their broadcasted defamation trial to this point, Johnny Depp has refused to look at Amber. He has worn sunglasses and kept his head down whenever she is in front of him.
Johnny’s lawyer Camille Vasquez brought this up with Amber during cross-examination.
Camille: “Mr. Depp hasn’t looked at you once this entire trial, has he?”
Amber: “Not that I’ve noticed. No.”
Camille: “You’ve looked at him, though, many times. Haven’t you?”
Amber: “Yes I have.”
Camille: “You know exactly why Mr. Depp won’t look back at you, don’t you?”
Amber: “I do.”
Camille: “He promised you you would never see his eyes again. Isn’t that true?”
Amber: “I don’t recall if he said that.”
Amber says that their meeting in San Francisco was the “second to last time” the two ever saw each other. Camille clarified that the meeting was after Amber publicly accused Johnny of domestic violence.
They then play the recording.
—
In the audio Amber is asking to hug Johnny to say goodbye.
“Really, after all the shit you just said? After all the shit you just accused me of? You want to touch me?” Johnny asks.
Amber apparently tries to take his sunglasses off, which prompts Johnny to make a promise.
“You will not see my eyes again,” he tells her.
—
Camille: “He kept that promise, hasn’t he?”
Heard: “As far as I know, he cannot look at me.”
Camille: “He won’t look at you, right Ms. Heard?”
Heard: “He can’t.”
Camille Vasquez was painting a picture that Johnny Depp won’t look at Amber because he doesn’t think she deserves his gaze. Amber, however has a different interpretation.
This part starts at the 06:48:36 mark at the very start of cross-examination.
Amber later clarified with her own lawyer Elaine Bredehoft that she thought Johnny will not look at her because he’s “guilty.”
To further salt the wound, during Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez’s testimony, Johnny Depp would at times take off his sunglasses and looked directly at Whitney.