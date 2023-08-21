Whitney Thore’s dad Glenn Thore hospitalized after car crash

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore shared some concerning news on Instagram earlier today as she revealed her dad, Glenn Thore, had to be hospitalized after being involved in car accident this weekend.
Whitney made the announcement with a video that includes footage from the scene of the accident. “Over the weekend I got one of those calls that you never want to get,” Whitney begins, as we see two vehicles that look to have sustained a lot of damage on their front ends.
“My dad had been in a wreck,” Whitney continues. “Luckily, he was just a few minutes away from my house so I was able to get there quickly.”
Whitney then reveals exactly what happened that caused the crash. “He’d been trying to cross an intersection when a driver coming the opposite way ran a red light and slammed into him. That driver and his passenger are fine, they were just really shaken up.”
In the video footage (included below) you can clearly see a silver Chevrolet with the front end smashed up. You can also see Glenn’s black Toyota Prius with substantial damage to the front driver’s side quarter.
And what about Glenn? Was he OK? “My dad thought that he broke his ribs, so we headed over to the ER where we were there for a very short six hours. And he had X-rays, and scans, and a CAT scan, and it determined that he didn’t break his ribs, but he does have a broken bone in his ankle. And he’s got a very large hematoma on his leg.”
Whitney goes on to temper the relatively good news by revealing that Glenn is feeling far from good. “He’s in a lot of pain, but in true Glenn Thore fashion, he did refuse the morphine that they offered him.”
The video cuts to Whitney and Glenn in another vehicle the day after the accident. Whitney reveals that Glenn told her they had to go to Starbucks because otherwise they might be worried about him.
Whitney laughs as she asks Glenn what his other plans are for the day. “Rest,” Glenn replies.
Here’s the full video from Whitney:
We’re so grateful to hear that no one appears to have been very seriously injured in the accident! Hopefully Glenn will be able to heal up relatively quickly and be pain free soon. 🤞
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com