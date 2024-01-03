What happened to Big Rick from Flavor of Love? Flava Flav bodyguard updates

Flavor of Love was a VH1 reality series that aired for 3 seasons in the mid 2000’s. During that time host Flava Flav had a bodyguard lovingly called Big Rick.
Where is Big Rick now? Keep reading to find out recent updates from the ‘retired’ reality star…
Flavor of Love
Flavor of Love was a VH1 reality dating series centered around finding hip hop star Flava Flav a partner. There were 39 episodes over the course of 3 seasons and launched the career of Tiffany “New York” Pollard, a forever icon known for her confidence and sassy “reads” of other contestants.
From 2006-2008 the series featured many “characters” including Brooke “Pumpkin” Thompson and Big Rick… Flava Flav’s bodyguard on the series.
Where is Big Rick now? Fans will be happy to know he is thriving.
Big Rick Updates
Big Rick’s official moniker is Ricky B. Head, this is the name he goes by on his limited social media presence. Updating a small Twitter account as recently as March 2023, Big Rick is doing well post-reality television.
Rick works in Las Vegas, Nevada doing a job he lists in his bio as Luxury transportation Personal security & Concierge services.
Similar to his stint on Flavor of Love, Big Rick seems to love his current job and show his appreciation. He posts photos of his latest jobs with sweet captions:
With one post on Instagram, you can see the joy the former star is enjoying in his life off of the grid. Here he can be seen harvesting tomatoes – a far cry from wrangling drunk women fighting over Flava Flav!
Big Rick is also a still a really sweet guy. Always known for his chill personality, his last social media post celebrates Women’s History.
“I Support Women’s History” Period…. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/qU9OCbdlwI
— Ricky B. Head (@RickyBHead1) March 27, 2023
To book a ride from Big Rick and get your own updates, contact headlimo.com the next time you’re in Vegas!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com