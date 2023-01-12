TOP CHEF star Brian Hill opens new Tucson eatery ‘Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen’

Foodies will remember Brian Hill from season one of Top Chef. Since then he has starred on several other cooking competition shows including MasterChef and Beat Bobby Flay.
A private chef to celebrities as big as Mariah Carey, ‘Chef Brian’ is bringing his recipes to the Southwest with the opening of Tucson based “Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen.”
Top Chef Brian Hill
Brian Hill burst on to the scene in the premiere season of Top Chef in 2006. During season one of the hit series, Hill was eliminated third.
A less than stellar performance didn’t hold this personality back… in fact ‘Chef Brian’ went on to star in several other series on the Food Network and more.
Featured on Private Chefs of Beverly Hills, Hill has cooked for notable clients such as Eddie Murphy and Mary J. Blige.
Comfort Truck
Chef Brian Hill has a few different restaurant ventures under his belt.
‘Comfort Truck’ was a food truck used for his private catering business in Los Angeles, and his original location of ‘Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen’ was located in Washington D.C.
A native to Washington D.C., Hill spends a lot of time working hands on in his restaurants. Telling the Washingtonian:
The reason why I’m standing outside is because I want to know the people who work and live around here. I’m shaking hands and kissing babies every day from about 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM while my kitchen manager holds down the fort.
Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen
Brian Hill opened the original location of ‘Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen’ in 2017. Unfortunately the location has since closed.
The expansion to the Southwest is an exciting one, as it seems Chef Brian is now taking over the West (again!.)
Some exciting menu items from the restaurant include:
Tucson, AZ 611 N. Fourth Ave; (520) 999-0001 Visit chefbrianat350degrees.com for hours of operation.
