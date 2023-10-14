RHOC Noella Bergener is engaged after divorce PHOTOS

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Noella Bergener is engaged! See the gorgeous gothic photo posted on Friday the 13th.
The reality star previously divorced during her reality tv run.
Real Housewives of Orange County
The Real Housewives of Orange County first debuted on Bravo in early 2006. It was the first Real Housewives franchise.
The series has aired for 17 seasons, but it did take a “temporary hiatus” between seasons 15-16.
The reality show originally starred Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Peterson.
Who is Noella Bergener?
Noella Bergener, 37, was a one and done housewife on the Orange County franchise for its 16th season. She was fired ahead of season 17 in 2022.
The reality star was previously married to ex-husband personal injury lawyer James Bergener but the pair abruptly split during the filming of RHOC.
After a long court battle, Noella was awarded $25K per month in child support for their son James. She also has a daughter Coco.
While Bravo didn’t seem to have much love for Bergener, fans certainly did. Most were shocked when she wasn’t asked back for a second season.
Bergener is a former model and was born and raised in California. Her first cover shoot was for Flirt back in the year 2000.
Noella Bergener is engaged
Congratulations are in order! Noella Bergener is engaged.
Announced on Friday the 13th (October 2023), Bergener posted this gothic, chic photo letting fans know the news.
Tagged is her fiancé Bobby Schubenski, 35. He is the founder of the clothing brand Blackcraft Cult and posts a lot about being a stoner.
Also included was a photo of Noella’s gigantic emerald cut engagement ring.
Congrats Noella and Bobby!
