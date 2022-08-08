Mother/daughter duo Sunhe and Angelica return for the fourth season of TLC’s popular sMothered reality series, and there is one major question left from Season 3: Did Angelica and Jason get married or not?
In the pair’s opening scene of Season 4, Angelica and Sunhe are doing a wine tasting and it’s quite obvious that Angelica is not wearing a wedding ring — or her engagement ring for that matter!
“How do you feel not wearing your ring?” Sunhe asks her daughter.
Angelica sighs and looks at her bare ring finger. “I don’t know. Sometimes I just find myself not wearing it. It’s just how I feel.”
The scene cuts to Angelica’s confessional for the cameras and she opens up about her relationship with Jason. “I’ve been in a relationship with Jason for five years now. Probably my longest relationship I’ve had.” Viewers are shown the couple’s engagement announcement and birth announcement from last season, which was quite the shock for Jason’s mother, Toshiko.
“We had already set a wedding date, but Jason hadn’t even told his mother,” Angelica continues in her confessional. “I want Jason to be excited to get married. I don’t want him to feel he is accommodating getting married. After I confronted Jason, things went from bad to worse.”
Viewers are shown the explosive argument between Jason, Angelica and Sunhe from Season 3.
“So what ended up happening with the wedding?” a producer asks Angelica.
Angelica breathes deeply and has to gather herself a bit before answering. “The wedding was called off. I called off the wedding.”
The scene cuts back to Angelica and Sunhe having wine, and Angelica admits that she is sad about canceling the wedding. “I just don’t think that we’re quite ready yet,” she explains.
Despite calling off the wedding, Angelica, Sunhe and Jason are all still living in the same house. “Jason and I are still together,” Angelica insists. “We’re just not getting married.”
Angelica Blames Sunhe and Jason’s Mom
Angelica admits a major reason that she doesn’t want to marry Jason is because their parents don’t want it to happen. “My mom isn’t supportive of the marriage, and neither is Jason’s mother,” Angelica says. “It’s important to me to have that approval, and I didn’t want to get married without either of their blessings.”
Sunhe seems unconcerned that her disapproval of Jason is delaying the wedding. “He doesn’t seem like he can have his s**t together,” Sunhe says. “I’m sorry. He just can’t get it right. I could go to any casino here in Vegas, throw a rock, and hit a better man than Jason.”
Sunhe continues her unabashed Jason bashing in the confessional. “I am overjoyed that Angelica called off the wedding. I’ve never hidden the way I feel about Jason, and it’s not going to start now. She could do a hell of a lot better than him.”
Angelica and Jason Update
So what the latest on Angelica and Jason? Unfortunately we don’t have a clear answer for you. Aside from a sMothered preview clip, Angelica hasn’t posted a photo or video of Jason on Instagram since February.
Sunhe, Angelica and Jason met up with 90 Day Fiance star Amira Lollysa at The Sugar Factory in Las Vegas in late February. Amira and Sunhe posted photos taken at the venue. Here’s Angelica’s gallery:
Included in the gallery is a brief video clip if which you can see Angelica, Sunhe and Jason all joyfully sipping straws from the same drink. That seems to be a positive sign! However, it is clear in a couple of the photos that Angelica is not wearing a ring — which seems to be a negative sign.
Just in case Angelica and Jason decided to pull a fast one on us, I checked Clark County marriage records. There is still no record of a marriage license being filed for either of them.
So, to find out how Angelica and Jason’s relationship plays out, we’ll all have to tune in to new episodes of sMothered airing Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC. Or, you can stream the episodes a day early on Discovery+.
Congratulations to #sMothered couple Angelica and Jason on the birth of their daughter Amara… 11 MONTHS AGO! Get all the baby deets, plus we investigate whether or not Angelica and Jason ever got married. (Season 3 premieres tonight at 9/8c! on @TLC) https://t.co/aceN5OoCwK pic.twitter.com/6sQnGeXNuB
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 31, 2021
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com