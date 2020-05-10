RHONY What does Bethenny Frankel’s daughter Bryn look like now?

In a rare instance, Bethenny Frankel shared with the world what her 10-year-old daughter Bryn looks like now. It was Bryn’s 10th birthday, May 8, 2020, and the Real Housewives of New York alum celebrated by sharing her daughter with the world.
The first photo she posted was a close-up of Bryn’s face, and the second was a shot of the young girl and mom in their PJs. Bryn has her hands raised and appears to be squealing or screaming with joy while surrounded by opened presents.
“Peanut, I love you so much,” Bethenny wrote to her daughter in the caption. “You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”
She left a cute postscript about their dogs’ participation in the celebration preparation: “PS: @biggysmallz were up all night wrapping presents for you and they love their sissy so much! 🐾🐶🎉🎂🎈♥️”
Bethenny also showed off Brynn’s birthday cake on her Instagram stories. The gorgeous cake was decorated with white and pink icing and had the message “Happy Birthday Peanut!!” written in pink. Looks delicious!
For herself, Bethenny whipped up a creative cotton candy inspired cocktail. The recipe is cherry vodka, soda, a chunk of cotton candy, and some sugar to line the rim.
Bethenny and Bryn’s dad Jason Hoppy married in 2010, and underwent a legal battle for many years. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Amelia Cunningham is a Starcasm writer and editor @AmeliaStarcasm