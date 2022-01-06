The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria’s son Peter Rosello has been arrested again. A little more than 9 years after he was arrested for punching a sleeping homeless man in the groin and posting the video online, Peter has been booked for allegedly choking and kneeing his girlfriend in the groin.
Peter was arrested early in the AM hours this morning in Miami-Dade County. He is facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. According to jail records, Peter is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $1,500 bond.
Page Six got more details about Peter’s arrest from a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department. The alleged altercation between Peter and his unnamed girlfriend of roughly three months took place after the couple had a night out on Wednesday.
Peter and his girlfriend returned to their apartment. The alleged victim says Peter got “upset” when she informed him that she wanted to stay at her mother’s house.
More from Page Six:
The girlfriend alleged that Rosello placed his hand on her neck and pushed her backwards, and so she slapped his hand from her neck.
“The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground,” the report alleges. “The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground.”
The girlfriend tried to escape by running out the front door, but Rosello allegedly “grabbed the victim by her arm and pulled her back inside of the apartment,” according to police.
The police report indicates that a neighbor was alerted to the couple’s altercation when Peter’s girlfriend yelled while attempting to escape a second time.
The neighbor told officers she witnessed Peter “pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip.” The neighbor was able to get the woman in her apartment before then calling police.
The police report indicates that the alleged victim looked “distressed.” She also mentioned having pain in her groin and showed visible redness on her neck and face. She received treatment for her injuries at the scene.
Peter Rosello’s arraignment is scheduled for January 24. Alexia has yet to make a public statement about her son’s most recent arrest.
Peacock has yet to issue a public statement either. Peter has been featured prominently on the current season of The Real Housewives of Miami.
#RHOM Alexia Echevarria's son Peter Rosello booked for felony battery for nut-punching hobo video http://t.co/ICQp4Yq5 With his mug shots!
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 10, 2012
Peter Rosello’s arrest for nut punching a homeless man
Peter was arrested and charged with felony battery in October of 2012 after he posted a video punching a sleeping homeless man in the groin.
The video was titled “Hobo gets NutChecked!!!!” and was shared on Facebook. From our post about the video:
After explaining to viewers that he’s gonna be “punching a hobo in the nuts,” Peter walks up to what appears to be a homeless man and says, “I was gonna give you five dollars.” He then slams his fist down on the man’s privates. After the assault he runs off to his ride and speeds away.
The first reply on his Facebook post asked Peter why he would do what he did. Here is Peter’s response:
its funnyyyyyyyy… im fu**ing around though. I feel bad for those people. didn’t mean to offend anyone. they got my love, i always give them like 5 bucks or weed.
Peter later turned himself in and was charged with felony simple battery. He would later strike a plea deal that kept him out of jail.
#RHOM star Alexia Echevarria's ex-husband Pedro Luis Rosello arrested again http://t.co/SxbxeNy7 See his latest mug shot photos!
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 8, 2012
Alexia Eschevarria’s ex-husband Pedro Rosello’s arrests
Peter Rosello’s arrests aren’t the only time Alexia Ezchevarria has had to deal with the men in her life serving time behind bars. Her ex-husband, and Peter’s dad, Pedro Rosello was arrested multiple times.
Pedro was convicted of cocaine smuggling in 1992 and sentenced to 24 years in federal prison. In 2007, he was convicted of sexual battery of a minor. He received a 12-year sentence for that offense.
During the same week that Peter Rosello was making headlines for his hobo assault video, his dad was arrested for a parole violation stemming from the sexual assault conviction. According to court records, Pedro has been cited three additional times for parole violations since 2012.
The latest docket entry for the sexual battery case indicates that Pedro owes money to the court and his account has been turned over to a collection agency.
