LINKS Rege-Jean Page moving on, New DMX details, Captain Sandy Yawn dishes…

April 6, 2021 Daily Starbuzz, Entertainment News

Rege-Jean Page moving on 1

CELEBITCHYIt seems the Duke of Hastings was always going to be a one-shot: the rumors of Rege-Jean Page moving on from Bridgerton after just one season are in fact true. Page said he knew all along that his character would only be present in Bridgerton‘s first season — partly because producers told him so, partly because the Duke’s storyline is really only present in the first book the series is based on — and that he’s totally fine with it

THE BLASTAccording to several new reports, DMX’s heart actually stopped three separate times after his alleged overdose this past weekend, and paramedics had to revive him “three different times,” including once after he’d arrived at the hospital via ambulance

REALITY TEABelow Deck Mediterranean star and general MC Captain Sandy Yawn is dishing on the best chefs in the Below Deck universe. It’s really refreshing to have what would be fightin’ words in any other reality franchise — “X is better than Y, full stop” — be just kind of standard information, because the captain is the captain and who’s challenging her?

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPJax Taylor says it’s his bookkeeper’s fault he owes $1.2 million in back taxes (probably not inaccurate) and also that Bravo “made a good decision” firing him from Vanderpump Rules (wait, what?)



JEZEBELObjectivity is too complicated a concept for readers steeped in 21st century partisan fighting to appreciate, let alone understand. Which is to say the promise of objective journalism was never a sincere one

THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIPOne of Khloe Kardashian’s assistants accidentally posted an un-Photoshopped bikini pic of Khloe to her social media. Now, Khloe’s team is scrambling to get the picture off of the internet — though it’s really not clear why they would even try, since a) that’s impossible and b) untouched Khloe pics are going to endear her to way more people than will mock her for them

GO FUG YOURSELFViola Davis is now the Best Actress Oscar frontrunner, for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; and, if there was any doubt: yes, she does look good playing the awards circuit

VOXDon’t use Amazon

DLISTEDThe opening sentence says it all: “Joss Whedon is a dick.” And now there’s even more proof of it

LAINEY GOSSIPIs it that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is kind of a grind to get through, or is it that everyone was so blown away by WandaVision that the next thing was always going to seem unsatisfying by comparison?

(Photo credit: Instagram)

John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail or Twitter.


website statistics


Related Posts

About The Author

John