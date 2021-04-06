CELEBITCHY – It seems the Duke of Hastings was always going to be a one-shot: the rumors of Rege-Jean Page moving on from Bridgerton after just one season are in fact true. Page said he knew all along that his character would only be present in Bridgerton‘s first season — partly because producers told him so, partly because the Duke’s storyline is really only present in the first book the series is based on — and that he’s totally fine with it
THE BLAST – According to several new reports, DMX’s heart actually stopped three separate times after his alleged overdose this past weekend, and paramedics had to revive him “three different times,” including once after he’d arrived at the hospital via ambulance
REALITY TEA – Below Deck Mediterranean star and general MC Captain Sandy Yawn is dishing on the best chefs in the Below Deck universe. It’s really refreshing to have what would be fightin’ words in any other reality franchise — “X is better than Y, full stop” — be just kind of standard information, because the captain is the captain and who’s challenging her?
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Jax Taylor says it’s his bookkeeper’s fault he owes $1.2 million in back taxes (probably not inaccurate) and also that Bravo “made a good decision” firing him from Vanderpump Rules (wait, what?)
JEZEBEL – Objectivity is too complicated a concept for readers steeped in 21st century partisan fighting to appreciate, let alone understand. Which is to say the promise of objective journalism was never a sincere one
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – One of Khloe Kardashian’s assistants accidentally posted an un-Photoshopped bikini pic of Khloe to her social media. Now, Khloe’s team is scrambling to get the picture off of the internet — though it’s really not clear why they would even try, since a) that’s impossible and b) untouched Khloe pics are going to endear her to way more people than will mock her for them
GO FUG YOURSELF – Viola Davis is now the Best Actress Oscar frontrunner, for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; and, if there was any doubt: yes, she does look good playing the awards circuit
VOX – Don’t use Amazon
DLISTED – The opening sentence says it all: “Joss Whedon is a dick.” And now there’s even more proof of it
LAINEY GOSSIP – Is it that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is kind of a grind to get through, or is it that everyone was so blown away by WandaVision that the next thing was always going to seem unsatisfying by comparison?
(Photo credit: Instagram)
