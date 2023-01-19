Pamela Anderson Netflix Documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ premieres Jan 31 TRAILER

Pamela Anderson may be best known as being a sexy blonde bombshell, but she is ready to tell a different story.
The Baywatch babe is telling the whole truth in a new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.
Blonde Bombshell
Pamela Denise Anderson was born on July 1, 1967 in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada.
Anderson was first “discovered” at a British Columbia Lions football game, when her image was shown on the stadium screen. In October 1989, Pamela was on the cover of Playboy magazine.
(She has since been featured on 14 Playboy covers!)
While many fans likely most associate her in the famous red bikini from the hit 90’s series Baywatch, those old enough will remember her first television job as Home Improvement.
The Tape
Detailed in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, Anderson and then husband Tommy Lee are considered to have the first “viral sex tape in the Internet age” after private recordings were stolen from their home and uploaded to the web.
While Pamela Anderson is considered a pioneer for her sex tape drama, that’s not how she wants to be known.
In her memoir Love, Pamela, the bombshell claims that the whole situation was “unforgiveable.”
It ruined lives, starting with our relationship, and it’s unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime.
Pamela Anderson, a Love Story
Set to premiere January 31, 2023, the Netflix documentary promises that the star will be “defining herself.”
In the trailer for the film, we get to see behind the scenes of the stars life, as well as first person accounts of what Anderson felt at the time she was going through them.
The 1 hour 52 minute doc, described by Netflix:
In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.
See the TRAILER for Pamela, a Love Story, here:
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com