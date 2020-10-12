A Catholic priest has been arrested and stripped of duty after hiring two out of-town-sex workers to strip down and fornicate with him at the altar of his church. And he would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those pesky open windows….The New Orleans priest threesome took place on September 30th, and Clark was arrested the next day. But details of his arrest only recently became public, thanks to an extensive report by NOLA.com.
According to that report, on the night of September 30th, a passerby outside Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River LA, saw that the church’s lights were still on despite the late hour and looked through an open window to see what they could see. What the person found was the 37-year-old Clark having sex with 41-year-old adult actress and dominatrix Mindy Clark and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng.
But that was hardly the only thing going on. For Clark, the devil really was in the details. Here’s a look from NOLA.com’s report:
…the onlooker saw the small parish’s pastor half-naked having sex with two women on the altar, according to court documents. The women were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots. There were sex toys and stage lighting. And a mobile phone as well as a separate camera were mounted on tripods, recording it all….Police allege that the person ‘observed and had video of Ms. Cheng and Ms. Dixon’ using plastic sex toys while engaging in intercourse on the altar with Clark, who was still partially wearing his priestly attire.
After the police saw the observer’s own cell phone footage, they arrested all participants in the New Orleans priest threesome on obscenity charges. So, in case you were wondering, having sex on the altar of a Catholic church isn’t a crime; Clark’s only actual crime was having sex in full public view.
NOLA also reports that Mindy Dixon — mugshot above — posted on social media the day before the threesome that she was heading to New Orleans to “defile a house of God.” (This appears to be Mindy’s Instagram page; since the New Orleans priest threesome story went viral, she’s made it private.)
It’s an unfortunate break for the people depending on Clark. He’d also recently been instated as chaplain of a nearby Catholic high school, after the school’s previous chaplain resigned this past summer when it emerged he’d sent “inappropriate text messages to a student.”
Melissa Cheng, the third participant in the New Orleans priest threesome
In the days following the trio’s arrest, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond visited Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church “and performed a ritual to restore the altar’s sanctity.” A new priest has since been put in charge of the church.
If convicted on obscenity charges, Clark, Dixon, and Cheng could serve between six months and three years in prison.
(Photo credits: New Orleans priest threesome via St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.