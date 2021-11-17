Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is currently enrolled in college and claims to be working her way towards getting a doctorate in neurological psychology. In addition to her school work and occasional rage sessions on Instagram live, Amber has also been busy writing another book! Well, co-writing another book.
Amber posted the cover to her new memoir, titled So, You’re Crazy Too?, on Instagram just moments ago. “After 💥12 years💥 on reality TV 📺 you thought you’d shared it all – but this book truly lets alll the skeletons out of the closet 🚪☠️,” Amber captioned the photo. “And the ⚠️warning label ⚠️ in the front was well-earned,” she added.
The book cover features a drawn portrait of Amber that includes a shadow in the shape of a screaming face. It reveals that the book was co-written by Thea de Sousa. Thea apparently runs the @yourmomsarewatching Instagram account, and she also shared the book cover photo along with this excited caption:
You guys! The memoir I wrote for Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is available on Amazon for pre-order. It’s such a painfully honest approach to mental illness and I could not be more proud of it. Amber has been on MTV since 16 and Pregnant and she has never, ever gone this deep, and I was so honored to be able to share her heartbreaking and inspirational story. I can’t wait for everyone to read this book! I’m bursting!! I posted a link to buy it in my stories and I’ll put it in my bio too. Thank you everyone for your support!!❤️
“You guys have no idea how deep this book goes,” Thea added in the comments. “I’m bursting with pride. ❤️”
Amber replied to Thea’s comment by writing: “I love you❤️”
So, You’re Crazy Too? is Amber Portwood’s second memoir, following on the heels of her 2014 release, Never Too Late. “I’ve been determined to just use my story of my life to help others in the same situation and give people hope,” Amber told Starcasm in an interview at the time. “I just want to let people know that it is never too late.”
Fast forward seven years and A LOT has happened to Amber. In addition to struggling with “up to five severe mental disorders” and “five years probation for a widely publicized fight with the father of her son,” Amber continues to have her life shared with
millions hundreds of thousands each week on MTV.
Despite all of Amber’s struggles, the book blurb assures us all that Amber is FINALLY getting her life on track. “Her story serves as a triumphant tale of rebirth as Amber finally conquers her demons and begins her road to a healthy and happy life,” it reads.
Here’s the full description of So, You’re Crazy Too? from the publisher:
An in-depth look into Teen Mom star, Amber Portwood’s long history dealing with several severe mental illnesses, and how she survived almost insurmountable odds and unbearable public scrutiny to become the strong, self-assured woman she is today.
As a reality TV stalwart and one of the original stars of what’s become a massive franchise, Amber Portwood has been the subject of media curiosity and public scrutiny for almost thirteen years of her life, since she was only 17. Throughout the years, Amber has struggled with up to five severe mental disorders that, especially when grouped together, would bring even the most hearty among us to their knees. Currently serving out her five years probation for a widely publicized fight with the father of her son, Amber has been on a rollercoaster of experiences since she famously emerged from prison almost eight years ago, and she is finally ready to share the painful and emotional journey that has brought her to the more stable and productive life she’s leading today. This book chronicles Amber’s journey with painstaking specificity, as she takes the reader through her harrowing battle with mental illness, and her story serves as a triumphant tale of rebirth as Amber finally conquers her demons and begins her road to a healthy and happy life.
And here is how the publisher describes Amber:
Amber Portwood was cast in the reality television series 16 and Pregnant in 2009, and has since catapulted to infamy for her several run-ins with the law that included a 17-month stint in prison. She is the mother of two children, and currently stars on the show Teen Mom OG, where her controversial life plays out weekly to a devoted audience. She is the author of NEVER TOO LATE, is currently attending Purdue University Global, and is an outspoken advocate for mental health and wellness.
According to Amazon, So, You’re Crazy Too? is 192 pages and set to be released on February 22, 2022. The hardcover is available to pre-order now for $21.00.
On a side note, the memoir of Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier, You Have No F**king Idea: The Naked Truth About My Life, is still available in paperback and Kindle editions.
