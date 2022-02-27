LOVE OFF THE GRID Did Joe and Myesha get married? SPOILER

The Discovery+ series Love Off the Grid features three women and one man leaving behind modern amenities like plumbing an electricity to pursue a relationship with someone living off the grid. The deck seems stacked against all of the couples, but perhaps none more so than 31-year-old Joseph Watts and 33-year-old Myesha Price!
Myesha is from a Baptist family living in Fayetteville Georgia. She’s leaving behind her family and her former lifestyle to move in with Joe, who has purchased 24 acres in rural Alabama where he aspires to build a goat farm commune. I should also mention that Joe and Myesha are polyamorous and hope to add additional women (and men?) to their relationship.
“I’m used to living in a big house, multiple bathrooms, air conditioning,…luxury, dishwasher,” Myesha reveals in her intro clip. “I’m doing this because I love Joe and I love the idea of the world that we’re gonna build together,” she explains. “But I’ve never lived off the grid, miles from civilization,” she adds. “My biggest fear is that this is not gonna work.”
It becomes clear after watching just a few episodes that Myesha is really into Joe, but it doesn’t seem as clear that she is into living the “off the grid” lifestyle. She pressures Joe to get married, something that his bureaucracy-averse world view doesn’t put any value in.
Eventually, Joe agrees that there are certain advantages to getting legally married, and he tells Myesha that he will marry her. All he asks in return is that Myesha wait to have a big reception until later.
Did Joe And Myesha Get Married?
According to court records, Joe and Myesha officially got married on October 21, 2021! The ceremony took place in Myesha’s hometown of Fayetteville, Georgia. The officiant was a minister from her family’s church there.
I was unable to find any actual wedding photos for Joe and Myesha. There also aren’t any public posts about the ceremony on social media — at least not that I could find. There are some mentions of leftover food, but that’s about it. As a result, I do not know how many people were in attendance or whether or not it was a full-blown wedding with a wedding dress, bridesmaids, etc.
My guess is that it was a private ceremony with the couple planning to follow through on their plans to have a large ceremony later at their Alabama property.
If you’re curious about the couple’s timeline, I can piece that together for you. Joe mentions on the show that he and Myesha met about eight months prior on a dating website.
Myesha indicates on her Facebook page that she moved to Rome in August of 2021. That date lines up with Joe’s mom listing her Rome farm property for sale on August 7. A Facebook commenter asked if her son Joe was still farming. “We’re getting some acreage in Centre,” she replied. “He’s starting his homestead there.”
And no, Joe’s mom does not plan to live with them on the homestead. She purchased another house in East Rome.
Are Joe And Myesha Still Together? Unfortunately, I do not have an answer to this question. Joe doesn’t post much at all on social media. Myesha has been sharing video clips with a couple babies that I assume belong to a friend or family member? Otherwise, there’s just not much to go on.
To see how their marriage and their "Redneck Playboy Mansion" play out on screen, be sure to check out Love Off The Grid, streaming exclusively on Discovery+!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.