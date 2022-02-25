Hunky Love Off the Grid star Joshua Hogan is married! And it’s not to Yuccastone Ranch owner Angela!
The scoop comes courtesy of Josh’s new-ish bride, a “Nashville hot” gal named Victoria. She posted a photo of herself and Josh kissing outside a courthouse in Nashville on October 2, 2021. (Photo above.) She can clearly be seen holding a marriage certificate.
“Husband & Wife 10.01.2021,” she captioned the Instagram gallery. The kissing image was accompanied by a photo of the newlyweds’ rings.
The marriage reveal had many Love Off The Grid viewers openly wondering whether not they had been duped by the show. Was the Josh and Angela story line fake?
When Did Josh and Angela Film Love Off The Grid?
The biggest question that needs answered is whether or not Josh got married prior to filming for Love Off The Grid. Thanks to Angela’s Instagram account, I’ve been able to piece together a timeline that indicates they filmed a few months before Khal Josho and Victoria Stormborn tied the knot in Tennessee.
Angela mentions in early February that she “spoke to a New York producer for TV reality show.” She described the concept they pitched her as a reality show “based around me doing permaculture and music and being single.” A few days later she had a Zoom call with producers. “I’m so excited can’t wait,” she wrote.
She revealed on July 6 that producers would begin filming on July 9. It appears that filming only took a couple weeks because Angela updated with a video on July 16.
“Few days left till done shooting reality show,” she captioned the clip. In the video itself, Angela mentions that there will be “a lot of drama” as well as “some sexy stuff.” She adds that the show should be out in a few months on Discovery+.
OK, so Josh left Yucca in mid-July, then married on October 1. Two-and-a-half months is a relatively short amount of time, but still within the realm of believability.
BUT WAIT! There’s a lot of evidence indicating that Josh and Victoria had anything but a whirlwind romance!
How Long Has Josh Known Victoria?
Judging from evidence online, it appears that Josh and Victoria have known each other for a while… a LONG while!
Here’s a photo posted by Victoria in May of 2020 showing off her 40-pound weight loss:
That certainly looks like it could be Josh in the “before” photo — which would have been taken 40 pounds ago. However, it’s certainly not a smoking gun of any sort.
For that, we have this photo posted by Josh all the way back in December of 2016:
Josh tagged Victoria in the photo and wrote: “This is my girl! Love you much will see you soon.”
Josh’s mom, Kimberly, added a comment: “She has my approval 🙌”
Josh and Victoria were both interviewed as part of a June, 2018 news article about a rash of car burglaries at an apartment complex in Franklin, Tennessee. The article doesn’t clarify whether or not they were living together at the time, but they did apparently reside in the same complex.
In July of 2019, Victoria was in Josh’s hometown of Charlevoix, Michigan. Online searches turn up a connection between Victoria and Oak Park, Michigan, but that is clear across the state from Charlevoix.
Was Angela And Josh’s Story Fake?
I do not have a definitive answer to this question. Despite the fact that Josh was obviously very close to his future bride well before filming the show, they could have easily rekindled their romance after filming ended.
Perhaps Angela’s “living conditions” were a wake-up call for Josh? I can imagine him laying outside on an old mattress and a stack of pallets in 100-degree heat as he fondly remembered his times with Victoria.
I have been coming through Josh’s social media pages for a couple hours now, and it is my opinion that he doesn’t seem like the kind of guy to head off to a “ranch” in the middle of nowhere to be with a woman he met five years ago. As evidenced on the show, Josh is a VERY social person.
Plus, his first comment on Angela’s Instagram page was a couple months after she spoke with producers about doing the show. It makes me suspicious that Josh was “cast” as Angela’s love interest. That is PURELY speculation though!
Regardless, Josh and Angela’s story has been extremely entertaining to watch. Even though it has had some extremely cringe moments. The rest of Love Off The Grid is great too! I recommend you head right on over to Discovery+ and check it out!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com